Três Marias hydroelectric plant gains photovoltaic plant; another two are planned – Horizons

The Três Marias hydroelectric plant, in the Central region of Minas, received this Monday (20) the first of a series of three photovoltaic plants that will increase the dam’s installed capacity from 396 MW to 1 GW by 2025.

According to Cemig, the photovoltaic plant that started to be built began in April this year and received an investment of around R$ 12 million. It has more than 5,000 solar panels. The generating capacity of this plant is 2.5 MW, according to the state-owned company from Minas Gerais.

By 2025, the Três Marias complex should receive another R$ 22.5 billion in works to improve energy generation, transmission and distribution.

In addition to the recently inaugurated project, Cemig intends to build two other floating solar plants in the hydroelectric plant’s reservoir. Future solar power generation units will have installed capacities of 78 and 273 MWp (megawatt-peak).

The completion date for the first floating solar plant is 2023 and the second date has not yet been set.

“In situations of water crisis, as Brazil has experienced recently, the solar energy generated by this type of plant is an additional resource to alleviate the use of hydroelectric reservoirs”, says the director of Generation and Transmission at Cemig, Thadeu Carneiro da Silva.

With Minas Agency.

