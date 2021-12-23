Trio of Pocket Members criticize vaccines for children with false information

Since the beginning of vaccination against Covid-19, members of the federal government and even President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) have criticized immunization agents and defended the right not to be vaccinated, which is not recommended by experts and especially by the World Organization of Health (WHO).

The new controversy surrounding the vaccine is the issue of immunization for children between 5 and 11 years old. Last week, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the Pfizer vaccine for this age group.

However, the action was the target of criticism from Bolsonaro and more recently from federal deputies Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), Bia Kicis (PSL-DF) and Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP), who used false information to defend the no childhood vaccination against Covid-19.

Bia Kicis posted a video on her Facebook with the doctor José Nasser, who alleges that the immunizers have serious side effects and were even reported by Professor Robert Malone, possible creators of the messenger RNA vaccines. Among the effects cited is the false claim that the spike protein, contained in Pfizer’s vaccine, can cause permanent damage to the body, including fertility problems and cancer.

It is noteworthy that Malone is not the creator of the messenger RNA technology, he is one of the researchers who contributed to the development of the technology.

In response to Folha de S. Paulo, the head of Infectology at the São Paulo State University (Unesp), Alexandre Naime Barbosa, said that potentially serious events recorded in Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are rare and are not related to the toxicity of the spike protein .

Known as Captain Chloroquine, Mayra Pinheiro also criticized Pfizer’s vaccines. The publication was reposted by Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro.

“Studies on the vaccine in children are scarce, they do not have good methodological quality and do not demonstrate its efficiency in reducing disease and death in this population”, says the post released by the congressman, which had more than 140 retweets and was shared 4,500 times in his Facebook profile.

In addition to authorization from Anvisa, the results with the Pfizer vaccine indicate 90.7% effectiveness in preventing Covid-19 among children aged 5 to 11 years. The tests were carried out in October this year.

An important ally of Jair Bolsonaro in the Chamber of Deputies, Carla Zambeli posted a video by social scientist and lawyer Fernando Conrado on her personal website. In the content, Conrado browses the website of the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention), a US health agency, to show the harmful effects of the vaccine. The images were released on the social network Rumble, a platform similar to YouTube, used by the parliamentarian to avoid the removal of fake content.

However, the wing of the site used by the social scientist can receive contributions and opinions from anyone through an online form.

Pfizer’s vaccine studies to date indicate that the immunizer is effective, including on solid basis of results by authorities in the United States and Europe.

