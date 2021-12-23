Trump will be interviewed on the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol – News

Former US President Donald Trump announced this Tuesday (21) that he will hold a press conference on January 6, the day the attack on the Capitol by supporters of the former real estate magnate completes one year.

In a statement, Trump said he will speak of the November 2020 presidential election in the city of Mar-a-Lago, Florida, and repeated, without foundation, that it was stolen.

The former republican president criticized the parliamentary committee charged with investigating this attack that moved the United States and the world and accused it of being “extremely biased”. Instead, it should investigate “the fraudulent 2020 presidential elections,” he declared.

“I will hold a press conference on January 6 in Mar-a-Lago to address these and other aspects,” he said.

“In the meantime, remember that the insurrection took place on November 3,” presidential day, he added.

Trump, who lost the 2020 election by more than seven million votes to Democrat Joe Biden, has hinted in recent months that he could run for the 2024 election.

The parliamentary committee to which he refers is trying to clarify the facts of January 6, 2021, when thousands of Trump supporters invaded the headquarters of the United States Congress to try to prevent Biden’s electoral victory from being validated.

The former real estate magnate tries to prevent the commission from obtaining documents that could incriminate him and, therefore, he multiplies the legal remedies, until now in vain.