Tutor takes a dog to a bar and the pet decides to sit at a stranger’s table

On December 19, Steph Masterman, a resident of Newcastle upon Tyne in England, decided to go to a pub and take her dog for company. Turns out the dog didn’t have the same goal as her. The story was shared on a Facebook group.

Steph smiling beside his dog. (Photo: Reproduction / Facebook Steph Masterman)

The dog was clean and fragrant after a bath and he was wearing a green bow tie. Anyone in the pub would like that ‘dogpanhia’, and luckily there was a lucky one, which in this case wasn’t Steph, the tutor. But an anonymous one.

When they arrived at the bar, the dog decided to keep another woman company who was alone at a table, sitting on a bench facing her.

According to Steph, the other pub customer talked to the dog for hours. “He didn’t get her number”, joked the tutor in the caption.

The dog is sitting on a bench in front of a stranger’s desk. (Photo: Reproduction / Facebook Steph Masterman)

But why did he choose to keep a stranger company and not the owner?

According to canine psychology expert Clive Wyne, dogs’ feelings are compounded by hypersociability, a genetic variation due to domestication, this variation is due to a mutation in the gene that in humans is responsible for Williams Syndrome.

“What is essential for dogs, as well as for people with Williams syndrome, is the desire to establish close connections, have intense personal relationships, love and be loved.”

The publication received 24,000 reactions, 875 shares and 1,300 comments.

The dog is smiling for photo during a walk. (Photo: Reproduction / Facebook Steph Masterman)

“This is so cute! I would love to have been chosen as your match! She must also be a dog lover. What a treat!”, commented Rose, a member of the group.

“That is so beautiful. We don’t deserve dogs. He knew she needed him. How sweet”, added an internet user.

“If I were that lady, I would feel truly blessed,” said a third.

What a beautiful gesture, keeping company for a woman who was lonely! The tutor did a great job educating the dog.

See too:

Animals that decided to get ready for Christmas