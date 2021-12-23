Two days before public consultation, ministry meets with opponents of childhood vaccination | Vaccines

A meeting at the Ministry of Health held last Monday (20), two days before the start of the public consultation on the vaccination of children against Covid, involved secretaries of the folder and people against the childhood vaccine.

The information was released this Tuesday night (21) by the website Metrópoles. TV Globo confirmed the meeting on the agenda of the Extraordinary Secretariat for Confronting Covid-19.

This Thursday, the Ministry of Health will open a public consultation on the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years. The consultation will remain open until January 2nd so that “contributions can be presented, duly substantiated”. The ministry promises a position on the matter on January 5th. The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the vaccination. President Jair Bolsonaro is against and threatened to disclose the names of members of Anvisa who approved the measure. According to experts, the vaccine is safe for children, and the benefits outweigh the risks.

Fifteen participants in the meeting at the Ministry of Health were from the government, some known for defending the use of drugs without proven efficacy against Covid, including the secretary of Labor Management, Mayra Pinheiro, who was in Manaus, in January, at the height from the lack of oxygen crisis, to promote the Tratecov app. The app prescribed chloroquine even for children. Hélio Angotti Neto, secretary of Science, Technology and Health Inputs at the ministry, also participated in the meeting.

Covid’s CPI called for the indictment of the two — Angotti for “an epidemic resulting in death and incitement to crime” and Mayra Pinheiro for “an epidemic resulting in death, malfeasance and crime against humanity”.

Four people from outside the ministry were invited to the meeting: Bruno Campello de Souza and Ellen Guimarães, who also participated in the delegation that went to Manaus in January; and Roberta Lacerda de Miranda and Edmilson de Carvalho, who signed a document against vaccination, sent on the 16th to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

Doctors specializing in children and adolescents criticized Monday’s meeting.

“It is strange that the Ministry of Health receives doctors or consultants who are against vaccination, who spread false news and sometimes even recommend unconfirmed or ineffective treatments against Covid-19”, said the director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations Renato Kfouri.