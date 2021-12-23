Understand if it’s still worth joining the loot-birthday to have the FGTS

Share Tweet Share Share Email



Understand if it’s still worth joining the withdrawal-birthday to have the FGTS Before migrating to the withdrawal-birthday, the worker needs to put in the balance their perspectives regarding the permanence in the current job, the value of the balance in the Fund and check if they have an emergency reserve, in addition to assessing the final destination of the money, analyst say

— The FGTS is a financial reserve. If the person is going to rescue, they have to think about how they will use the money. People need to work based on purpose and planning — says Myrian Lund, financial planner and professor at FGV.

According to Gecilda Esteves, Master in Accounting Sciences and professor at Ibmec-RJ, it is necessary to have a specific purpose, such as anticipating the installment of a debt or reducing more expensive debts.

She warns that whoever opts for this modality and loses their job cannot withdraw the entire FGTS account balance upon unfair dismissal. He only receives the 40% fine.

– If the person thinks he can be fired without just cause, he should not opt ​​for the withdrawal-birthday because it is more advantageous to receive the termination to pay off the debts and make a financial investment – highlights Gecilda.

In cases where the balance in the Fund is small and there is no prospect of dismissal in the short term, the withdrawal, as long as it is combined with a more profitable investment alternative, can be positive.

Myrian emphasizes that it is necessary to think of the FGTS not only in terms of profitability, but also as a reserve to be used in the future.

Anyone with a balance of up to R$500 can withdraw up to 50% of the total amount. From R$ 500 to R$ 1 thousand, the percentage drops to 40%, plus R$ 50. Anyone with more than R$ 20 thousand can redeem 5% with an additional R$ 2,900.

Some banks even allow advance withdrawals. When this type of operation is carried out, the amount will be blocked from the FGTS account to be debited in the future, in the anniversary month. It will be the guarantee of the creditor bank.

Thus, the worker will only receive the value of the birthday withdrawal when the loan is repaid. Interest and fees are charged as in any other credit operation, which vary according to the financial institution.

Anticipation is positive if it is made to exchange more expensive debts, such as those made on credit cards, for cheaper ones.

— Which pays less interest: anticipating my birthday withdrawal or paying an interest on the card, payroll or overdraft? If it means paying less interest, it may be an option, carefully analyzed – says Gecilda.

If the worker decides to leave the service-anniversary and return to the traditional modality, it will be necessary to fulfill a two-year grace period. And even so, the balance withheld if there is a layoff during the period of validity of the withdrawal-birthday will remain unavailable.

Understand how the birthday loot works

What is it?

Withdrawal-birthday is a method of redeeming FGTS resources, which allows workers to withdraw, always in the month of their birthday, a portion of their FGTS.

How to check the balance?

Employees can consult the balance of their FGTS accounts through the FGTS App or through the website www.caixa.gov.br/extrato-fgts. Just inform the CPF or NIS (Social Registration Number, also called PIS/Pasep or NIT). Those who do not have a password yet need to register. Just click on “register/forgot password”.

How to request birthday withdrawal?

After checking your balance, you can inform that you prefer the birthday withdrawal option in the app itself. Just choose the option in the fields available for withdrawal.

The deadline for joining the withdrawal-birthday and having access to part of the balance deposited in the accounts this year always ends on the last day of the month of birth of the worker.

The withdrawal is available for three months, starting on the first business day of the employee’s birthday month.

How to request the ransom?

You can opt for the FGTS App or on the website fgts.caixa.gov.br. First, you need to register and then confirm by email and answer a few questions. Another option is to go to a Caixa branch.

What are the redemption dates?

Since June 2020, the release takes place in the month of the employee’s birthday.

How to anticipate the birthday loot?

After confirming the modality, you can ask for the credit in advance. When you make this type of contract, the amount will be blocked from your FGTS account to be debited in the future.

To do this, click on the option “Authorize banks to consult their FGTS” on the initial screen. Select the “Birthday Loan” option, accept the terms and click continue.

Can I join later?

The worker can request the birthday withdrawal at any time.

What happens in case of dismissal?

Whoever joins the withdrawal-anniversary loses the right to redeem the funds in the event of unfair dismissal, and only receives a 40% fine on the Fund’s balance.

What are the other forms of rescue?

In the withdrawal-birthday, the worker loses access to the balance in case of unfair dismissal, but will continue to have the right to redeem the FGTS in the other modalities provided for by law, such as for the purchase of real estate or in the case of rare diseases.

What is the value of the birthday loot?

The value of the birthday withdrawal will depend on the amount the worker has in the Fund. The smaller the balance, the larger the portion that can be redeemed (see the percentage in each case in the table above).

Can I go back?

If you decide to leave the service-anniversary and return to the traditional modality, now called service-rescission, you will have to fulfill a two-year grace period. And, even so, the balance withheld if there is dismissal during the period of validity of the withdrawal-birthday will remain in jail.

See the seven birthday loot banners

Up to R$ 500: withdrawal of 50% of the total amount

From BRL 500 to BRL 1,000: withdrawal of 40% of the total amount, plus BRL 50

From BRL 1,000 to BRL 5,000: withdrawal of 30% of the total amount, plus BRL 150

From BRL 5,000 to BRL 10,000: withdrawal of 20% of the total amount, plus BRL 650

From BRL 10,000 to BRL 15,000: withdrawal of 15% of the total amount, plus BRL 1,150

From BRL 15,000 to BRL 20,000: withdrawal of 10% of the total amount, plus BRL 1,900

