understand the delivery by drones

Your next food order may arrive through your home window instead of the building’s lobby. This is what the iFood by officially launching delivery by drones, at first in Aracaju, capital of Sergipe.

According to the announcement, made earlier this week, daily flights will be made from the Riomar Aracaju shopping mall to locations in the Sergipe capital – among them the municipality of Barra dos Coqueiros, in the metropolitan region.

READ TOO:

>> Three tips for eating and drinking at the end of the year and not getting fat

>> In one month, Curitiba registers 30 thousand traffic violations by radar. Do you know which is the most common?

iFood claims that the intercity route will take, on average, just 5 minutes and 20 seconds over the air, while overland routes would take 25 to 55 minutes. For Fernando Martins, head of logistics and innovation at foodtech, the deployment of drones allows for expanding the scope of delivery,

“We chose the city to test new models and promote a new experience for customers in the region. In addition, the partnership with the local government and with parliamentarians who are enthusiastic about the development of innovation in the locality was fundamental”, he said.

The company received authorization from the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) to carry out tests with drones in October last year, and it has already been testing this type of delivery since 2019 in Campinas (SP).

How it works

Delivery by drone is carried out by an iFood partner company, Speedbird Aero, with specific devices for this type of delivery. The flight takes place on a pre-established route from a point of departure and landing of the equipment, reducing on average 70% of the total time on the routes.

From the droneport pick-up point, the delivery person follows the traditional modes (motorcycle, bicycle or scooter) and transports them to the customers’ homes. Manoel Coelho, CEO of Speedbird Aero, says that the use of technology for logistics is becoming popular in the world, which allows for more efficiency and environmental sustainability.

“It is a constant evolution, bringing not only more safety, efficiency and time reduction, but also contributing to the reduction of CO2 emissions”, he says.

In addition to iFood, other companies are already testing or adopting drone delivery technology, such as competitor Uber Eats, Alphabet (owner of Google), Amazon and UPS.

Web Stories