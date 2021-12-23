Understand what ‘glass in the lung’ is, a disease contracted by Zé Neto

the countryman Ze Neto revealed this week that he was diagnosed with a lung disease. The singer’s press office informed that he has “glass focus in the lung”, which causes shortness of breath to sing.

In a conversation with G1, the pulmonologist Rafael Musolino explained that the disease is called ground glass and spoke about its possible causes and symptoms.

“Frosted glass is a change seen on chest CT. It is an alteration that appears secondary to some pulmonary inflammation. It can be caused by an infection, such as Covid, and it can be secondary to some type of damage to the lung, such as the use of electronic cigarettes”, he explains.

According to the specialist, the treatment of the disease depends on the cause. In the case of singer Zé Neto, he attributed the focus of glass to the use of electronic cigarettes, according to a video posted on social networks at dawn on Wednesday (22).

“In general, electronic cigarettes contain nicotine and other substances in its composition. Short-term overuse can cause lung inflammation. In the long term it can cause asthma, bronchitis, inflammation. There are some substances, such as heavy metals, that can increase the risk of cancer”, he says.

The pulmonologist says that the user can develop addiction and present cough, tiredness and difficulty breathing. It is also possible that you develop pneumonitis, asthma and bronchitis.

“Possibly even cancer, in the case of long-term use. But there is no certainty yet, as the drug is new.”

