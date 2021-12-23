understand why electronic cigarettes are bad for your health

In recent days, singer Zé Neto, from the duo with Cristiano, revealed that he is undergoing pulmonary treatment that may have been caused by the use of electronic cigarettes, or a consequence of Covid-19. The artist reported that the frosted glass-like stain on his lungs caused shortness of breath that got in the way during the shows.

The electronic cigarette, also known as vape, juul, smok, e-cigarette, ecigar or just heated tobacco, is a device shaped like a conventional cigarette or pen, which contains a battery, usually lithium ion, and a container in which a concentrated liquid of nicotine is placed, which is heated and inhaled. In addition to nicotine, the liquid has solvent products such as water, propylene glycol, glycerin and flavoring to add flavor.

This type of cigarette was introduced on the market as a good option to replace the conventional cigarette as it contains less carcinogens and has less potential to cause acute lung problems, and may be a good option for people who want to quit smoking.

However, due to the lack of scientific data proving the efficiency, efficacy and safety of electronic cigarettes, their sale was banned by Anvisa in 2009, with RDC 46/2009, and their use has been discouraged by several experts in the field, among which the Brazilian Medical Association.

Is electronic cigarette bad?

Just like the conventional cigarette, the electronic cigarette is bad mainly due to the release of nicotine. The substance is one of the most addictive known substances: therefore, people who use any type of device that releases the toxin, whether electronic or conventional cigarettes, will have greater difficulty in giving up smoking.

Furthermore, nicotine is released in the smoke released into the air, both by the device and by the user’s exhalation. This causes the people around them to inhale the substance as well. This is even more serious in the case of pregnant women who are at increased risk of neurological malformations in the fetus when exposed to nicotine.

As for the other substances released by electronic cigarettes, some of them are carcinogenic. According to an official document released by the CDC, corresponding to the US Ministry of Health, it is possible that heating the solvent that carries nicotine in electronic cigarettes, when burned at over 150ºC, releases ten times more formaldehyde than a conventional cigarette. , a substance with proven carcinogenic action. Other heavy metals have also been found in the vapor released by these cigarettes and can be bonded to the material used for their construction.

Furthermore, the chemicals used to create the flavor of e-cigarettes are also not proven to be safe in the long term.

EVALI: the electronic cigarette disease

EVALI (E-cigarette or Vaping product use-Associated Lung Injury) is an acronym for lung disease caused by the use of electronic cigarettes or vaping, which was first identified in 2019.

This disease has been linked to the presence of vitamin E acetate — a type of oil used in e-cigarette liquid, especially in those containing THC, the psychoactive substance in marijuana — which interferes with the normal functioning of the lungs.

EVALI can cause symptoms similar to other respiratory illnesses, such as pneumonia or even the flu, and include:

Shortness of breathe;

Fever;

Cough;

Nausea and vomiting;

Stomach ache;

Diarrhea;

Dizziness;

Palpitation;

Chest pain;

Excessive tiredness.

These symptoms can appear in a few days or over several weeks, and it is important to seek medical help so that the diagnosis can be made and start more appropriate treatment, which is often done with hospitalization, use of oxygen, and use of medications such as corticoids, antibiotics or antivirals, for example.

Does e-cigarette increase the risk of Covid-19?

According to the Brazilian Medical Association, electronic cigarettes can increase the risk of Covid-19 due to the presence of nicotine in the composition of the liquid used in the cigarette, which can cause lung damage.

​​In addition, the vapor produced by electronic cigarettes can lead to the dissemination of coronavirus in the environment where users of this type of equipment are, increasing the risk of infection.

With information from the Tua Saúde portal