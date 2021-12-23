Unimed Londrina – Meet the winners of the 50 Years Awarded Client Campaign Unimed Londrina

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago Health Comments Off on Unimed Londrina – Meet the winners of the 50 Years Awarded Client Campaign Unimed Londrina 2 Views

The time has come to find out who the winners of the Campaign sweepstakes were Awarded Client 50 Years Unimed Londrina.

Customers who updated their registration in our system between September 15 and December 15, 2021 competed for 10 special kits, consisting of 1 Echo Dot (4th Generation), Smart Speaker with Alexa + 1 Positivo Smart Home Connected Home Kit ( 1 Smart Universal Control, 1 Smart Plug Wi-Fi and 1x Smart Wi-Fi Lamp), Bivolt and Compatible with Alexa.

And the names that were drawn are:

– Agnaldo Alves de Macedo (luck number: 0/88973)

– Ana Paula Tanck Martins (Number of luck: 1/89042)

– Herivelton Ricardo Martins (Number of luck: 0/89037)

– Irineu Zambaldi (Number of luck: 1/89235)

– Marcelo Henrique Palermo Rovida (Number of luck: 1/89152)

– Mario Kazutoshi Takahashi (Lucky number: 1/89150)

– Seila Maria Zulianelli Brojato (luck number: 0/89295)

– Silvana Rocha dos Santos Rodrigues (Number of luck: 1/89184)

– Silvia Elaine Rocha (luck number: 0/89396)

– Sinvaldo Gonçalves de Lima (Number of luck: 0/89085)

Congratulations to the winners. Unimed Londrina will contact the winners to align the award delivery and thanks everyone for their participation.

And, don’t forget, keeping your data updated in Unimed Londrina’s system is the best way to guarantee a better service for you and your family.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Losing 15% of weight prevents the evolution of diabetes and its complications

A new study published in the scientific journal The Lancet gathers evidence of the importance …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved