Unimed PG performs Christmas action for 2,300 children | The net

The initiative integrates the cooperative’s social responsibility actions and counts on the voluntary contribution of doctors

Last week, Unimed Ponta Grossa promoted the delivery of Christmas Cooperative kits. More than 2,300 children were given to eight institutions in Ponta Grossa, Castro, Carambeí and Palmeira. During the action, participants received a visit from Santa Claus, the delivery of gifts, recreational activities and a celebratory snack.

Among the participating institutions are the Casa do Piá Social Center, the Association for the Protection of Girls (APAM), the Mennonite Association for Social Assistance (AMAS), the CMEI Prof. Odysséa De Oliveira Hilgenberg, the Uncle Mickey Project, the Lua Beneficent Association Nova and the Community in the District of Carambeí.

The CEO of Unimed Ponta Grossa, Eduardo Bacila de Sousa, explains that the Natal Cooperative has an important social function. “One of the essences of cooperativism is for us to unite people and give something back to society. Bringing joy and gifts to children who cannot afford it is also a way of contributing to the environment in which we operate”.

“The action contributes to the development of children and to the recovery of values.” reinforces the social educator, Elisangela Schaff, from the Association for the Protection of Girls (APAM), who currently offers institutional care and collusion and the strengthening of bonds to more than 120 children during the after-hours period.

For the Director of Associação Beneficente Lua Nova, Aline Monteiro de Souza, Unimed Ponta Grossa has been a great partner. “The action closed the year with a golden key. It was possible to see the sparkle in the children’s eyes with the interaction, the gifts and the games.”, he reveals.

In addition to toys, the association also held a cantata for cooperative employees. The institution’s educator, Luan Ciunek, accompanied the students during the Christmas Cooperative and highlighted the benefits for the participants. “Firstly, the well-being of living outside the project, providing integration with other social houses. Even more so in times of pandemic when they were imprisoned for two years. Having this return is very cool.”, describes

Casa Transitória Fabiana de Jesus also benefited from the donation of Christmas baskets by the cooperative. For the entity’s director, Olivia Mara Savi, the initiative contributed to the Natal Sem Hunger Movement. “It was a feeling of great gratitude to the employees for making Christmas happier for those assisted”.

About Cooperative Christmas

Promoted by Unimed Ponta Gross for over 20 years, it has the objective of collecting toys and promoting a differentiated experience for needy children or children in situations of social vulnerability. The initiative is made possible by the voluntary financial contribution of the cooperating doctors and has already assisted more than 50 thousand children since its creation.