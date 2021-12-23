Unimed Sergipe units receive Christmas Cantata

Unimed Sergipe units are receiving messages of love, hope and faith. Since the beginning of the week, Coral Unimed performs presentations for employees and beneficiaries of the operator with traditional Christmas songs, bringing the Christmas spirit to everyone who circulates in the units.

On Tuesday, 21, the Unimed Hospital Administrative Center, the Home Care Service and the Integral Health Care Center (Nais) received the Christmas cantata, with traditional and popular songs such as ‘Jingle Bells’ and ‘Anoiteceu’.

“Our experience of singing in the units is always very good and emotional. Yesterday there were people crying and we know that the song really plays. We spent the entire year in this rush of work, school, family and when Christmas comes, this date has the power to call our attention to reflection and in this reflection many people can’t hold back their tears. It’s exciting not only for those who listen, but also for us who sing”, says the choir conductor, Maria Corina Santos.

Rafaela França works at the Hospital Unimed Administrative Center and is a quality nurse and coordinator of the patient safety center. She says that she liked the choir’s performance and considers the welcome important.

“I thought it was amazing! It is very important, this week of Christmas, for the choir to perform here, singing songs that bring us good feelings. Especially now, after a turbulent year of pandemic, this moment of welcoming is very important for us and we return to work lighter”, comments Rafaela.

The presentation of Coral Unimed at the health operator’s units is already a tradition and has been taking place for about eight years, not only at Christmas, but also on other commemorative dates throughout the year.

“The group performs at the units and other places by invitation. And this period could not be different. The special Christmas cantata carries the spirit of love that fills hearts with joy, peace and calm. Something that we are particularly in need of, given the scenario we are currently experiencing with the pandemic. The smile in their eyes, tears, applause and thanks from the listeners showed that the group managed to achieve its purpose, which is to touch hearts”, says Nínive de Paula, social assistant at Assessoria de Sustentabilidade.

Sergipe News