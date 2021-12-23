Up to R$ 10 thousand: The 15 cheapest franchises of the year, to work from home in 2022 – Small Business Big Business

+



Throughout 2021, PEGN released several microfranchise lists – also known as cheap franchises – to support entrepreneurs interested in the franchises, but that does not have a high starting capital. Microfranchises are networks with an initial investment of up to BRL 105 thousand, according to the latest parameterization by the Brazilian Franchising Association (ABF).

Smart Support Franchise specializes in technical assistance for smartphones (Photo: Disclosure)

In many of these lists, networks with even smaller investments appeared, up to R$ 10 thousand, which can be a gateway for those who want work from home in 2022 and start in an already formatted business. We redeem all franchises that offer these conditions and update the values ​​with their own brands.

know more

Before contacting the networks to close a deal, we recommend that the entrepreneur do a self-analysis and make sure he is sure he has the profile to be a franchisee. In addition, experts recommend that the interested party have at least twice the value disclosed by the networks to invest.

Check out 15 cheap franchises to invest in 2022:

Alfred Delivery Franchise

Myrko Micali, founder of Alfred Delivery (Photo: Publicity)

“Delivery of everything” application for small towns founded in 2017. The franchisee prospects customers and is responsible for managing suppliers and maintaining the relationship. It currently has 100 franchises in operation.

Total initial investment: from BRL 8 thousand. The value includes franchise fee and training. The estimated payback is up to 18 months.

Franchise Arts Films

Artes Filmes is a franchise focused on audiovisual content production (Photo: Disclosure)

Founded in 2012, the company is focused on audiovisual production for the corporate market. At cheaper franchise, which can be operated on home office, the franchisee works in the commercial part, capturing services. There are currently nine active franchises.

Total initial investment: from BRL 6.5 thousand. The value includes franchise and training fee. The estimated return on investment is up to 12 months.

BonCoupon Franchise

Customer can exchange BomCupom discount coupons at establishments in the region (Photo: Disclosure)

Company specializing in the sale of tax coupon ads. The franchisee captures customers interested in having their brand printed on bills issued by supermarkets, bakeries and other establishments in the region. Founded in 2017, the network currently has more than 100 franchises in operation.

Total initial investment: from BRL 5 thousand (special condition until January 2022). The amount includes franchise fee and working capital. Return on investment is estimated to take up to nine months.

Ceopag Franchise

Kawel Lotti, founder of Ceopag (Photo: Disclosure)

Network focused on means of payment, with products like little machines, payment links, online payments and Pix. There are currently around 700 units in operation.

Total initial investment: BRL 10 thousand. The amount includes franchise fee and working capital. The estimated payback period is between 12 and 18 months.

know more

Dank Languages ​​Franchise

Mariza Gottdank, CEO of Dank Idiomas (Photo: Disclosure)

The network of language schools was born in 2010 and created a home office model in 2018, so that the franchisee can offer the brand’s online classes. There are currently 18 units in operation in Brazil, Uruguay and Canada.

Total initial investment: from BRL 7.5 thousand. The amount includes franchise fee and working capital. Return on investment is estimated to take up to 18 months.

Franchise Din Din Pag

Robson Carvalho, CEO of DinDin Pag (Photo: Disclosure)

Network franchises focused on means of payment. The franchisee’s role is to prospect and manage the customer base. There are currently 115 units in operation.

Total initial investment: from BRL 9,997. The value includes franchising fee, access to the management platform and EAD university.

JRX Galasse Franchise

Fabio Galasse, commercial director of JRX Galasse and João Ricardo, administrative director (Photo: Disclosure)

The company, founded in 2006, emerged from the union between two insurance brokers to gain scale with insurance companies. Franchisees become private insurance brokers. So far there are 41 units in operation.

Total initial investment: from BRL 9,000. The amount includes franchise fee and working capital. The estimated time for the return is between six and eight months.

know more

Zeal Cleaning Franchise

Cleaning with Zeal: chain offers franchise to MEI (Photo: Disclosure)

Cleaning and maintenance network for houses, offices and condominiums. One of the business models offered is the home office, in which the franchisee can be formalized as individual microentrepreneur (MEI) and is responsible for prospecting customers and managing the logistics of service providers. There are more than 100 active units.

Total initial investment: BRL 5,000. The value includes equipment, products and complete training to start the operation. The estimated payback is between six and 18 months.

Mazze Franchise

Mazze sells jewelry over the internet (Photo: Publicity)

Founded in 2014, the company specializes in selling jewelry by e-commerce. The franchisee gets his own website and sells products such as rings, bracelets, chains, earrings and pendants. There are currently more than 150 units in operation.

Total initial investment: from BRL 9,000. The amount includes franchise fee and working capital. The investment payback period is up to 16 months.

Memocash Franchise Solutions in Technology

Memocash: fintech specializes in financial systems for companies (Photo: Disclosure)

fintech specialized in financial technology for commercial establishments, such as POS systems, management rear, integrations and tax. The franchise began operations in 2016 and currently has 26 units.

Total initial investment: BRL 10 thousand. The amount includes franchise fee, equipment and working capital. Estimated return on investment: 2 to 4 months.

know more

Franchise Mr. Fit

Mr. Fit’s deep-frozen meals (Photo: Disclosure)

deductible of healthy eating. One of the business models offered by the network is for the sale of frozen lunchboxes, which can be operated in a home office. The company currently has more than 500 units.

Total initial investment: from BRL 6,250. The price includes postage, self-adhesive freezer and the first 100 meals. Return on investment is estimated to take up to 12 months.

Ótris Franchise Financial Solutions

Caio Katayama, founder of Ótris Soluções Financeiras (Photo: Disclosure)

deductible of credit recovery for businesses. The franchisee’s role is to perform services in the operating region. The brand was born in 2010 and began expansion in 2017. Currently, there are more than 45 active units.

Total initial investment: from BRL 5,000. The amount includes franchising, marketing and training fees. The return is estimated in up to six months.

Paper Bread Franchise

Paper Bread Franchise: network specializes in selling advertisements in bread bags (Photo: Disclosure)

Company specialized in sale of advertisements in bread bags. Founded in 2016, the chain began expanding in the same period and currently has 23 franchises in operation.

Total initial investment: from BRL 4,500. The amount includes franchising fee, working capital, starter kit and support material. Return on investment is estimated to take up to eight months.

SmartComm Franchise

SmartComm offers messaging services for companies (Photo: Publicity)

This franchise, founded in 2006, specializes in mobile digital communication, in tools like SMS, Whatsapp and chatbot. There are currently around 40 units in operation.

Total initial investment: BRL 9,999. Value includes franchise fee. Return on investment is estimated to take up to ten months.

Smart Support Franchise

Smart Support Franchise specializes in smartphone repairs (Photo: Disclosure)

Network technical assistance for cell phones. The franchisee works in business management, customer service and service delivery. There are currently more than 360 units in operation.

Total initial investment: home-based model from R$ 6 thousand. The amount includes franchise fee, equipment and working capital. Expected return within six months.

Do you want access to exclusive PEGN content? Just click here and sign!

know more