US applies economic sanctions to alleged al-Qaeda supporters in Brazil

BRASILIA — The US government announced this Wednesday that it has applied economic sanctions against a network of individuals in Brazil who are accused of financing the al-Qaeda terrorist group. The measure comes a week after the Treasury Department included the First Command of the Capital (PCC), a São Paulo criminal faction, in the “prohibited list”.

People, companies and organizations that receive such punishments from the United States are prevented from moving goods and assets in banks in the country. In practice, your accounts and properties are automatically locked. Although they only affect the United States, the measures have a global reach because most banks around the world also do business in the United States.





The measures affect two companies and three individuals in Brazil. One of the people identified as linked to al-Qaeda arrived in Brazil in 2015. According to the US government, he was in frequent contact and business with another person allegedly linked to the terrorist group in Brazil.

According to the US government, the suspect would have provided support to al-Qaeda in the country.

“Today’s assignments will help deny al-Qaeda access to the formal finance sector to generate revenue to support its activities,” said Andrea Gacki, director of the Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC). — The activities of this Brazil-based network demonstrate that al-Qaeda remains a pervasive global terrorist threat.

In addition to the suspect, two other people have also been designated by the US government as linked to al-Qaeda in the country. His companies — two furniture stores in São Paulo — also made the list.

With the inclusion of these people and companies in the prohibited list, banks with business in the United States are prohibited from having relations with them, under the possible penalty of having their license to operate in the US territory revoked.