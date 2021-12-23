US FDA Agency Approves Emergency Use of MSD Pill Against Covid-19 | World

The FDA, the US drug regulatory agency, has approved emergency and home use of the MSD Pill (Merck) molnupiravir this Thursday (23).

It is indicated for adults who have tested positive for Covid-19 and are at high risk of progression to severe cases, including hospitalization or death. It is also intended for patients whose other FDA-authorized treatments are not accessible or clinically appropriate.

However, according to the MSD, the pill should not be used because:

Patients under 18 years old because it can affect the growth of bones and cartilage;

Prevention due to pre- or post-exposure to Covid-19;

Patients who have already been hospitalized.

“As new variants of the virus continue to emerge, it is crucial to expand the arsenal of Covid-19 therapies using emergency use authorization, while continuing to generate additional data on its safety and efficacy,” said Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the Center for FDA Drug Evaluation and Research.

This Wednesday (22), the FDA approved the emergency use of the pill Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir), from Pfizer, for the treatment of Covid-19.

The drug is indicated for adults and children 12 years and older who have tested positive for Covid-19 and are at high risk of progression to severe cases, including hospitalization or death.