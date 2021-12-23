US regulatory agency approves emergency pill use against Pfizer’s Covid-19

The regulatory agency of the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), approved for emergency use, this Wednesday (22), the Pfizer pill for the treatment of Covid-19.

The drug, called Paxlovid, is the first oral treatment for the disease to receive regulatory approval in the country.

“Paxlovid is only available with a prescription and [o tratamento] should be started as soon as possible after Covid-19 is diagnosed, and within five days of symptom onset,” the FDA said in a statement.

“Today’s authorization introduces the first treatment for Covid-19 in the form of an orally administered pill – a huge step in the fight against this global pandemic,” said Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

The agency emphasizes that the drug is not authorized to be used in preventive treatment for the disease or for initial treatment in patients infected with Covid-19 who need to be hospitalized.

89% reduction in the risk of severe cases and hospitalizations

The most up-to-date data from Pfizer on its experimental treatment with a pill against Covid-19 has shown that the drug reduces the risk of hospitalization or death from the disease by 89% – if given to adults in risk groups a few days after their first symptoms, announced the company on the last 14th.

Pfizer hopes to eventually be able to offer the pills, called Paxlovid, for people to take at home before they get sick enough to need to go to the hospital.

Paxlovid is made up of a mixture of a new antiviral medicine called nirmatrelvir and an older one called ritonavir.

The effectiveness was similar in another group, which underwent another trial period. Administered within the first five days of symptoms, the pill was 88% effective.

The research also showed “an approximately 10-fold decrease in viral load on the fifth day compared to placebo,” the statement said.

It does not replace the vaccine

While Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has called Paxlovid a “watershed,” he cautioned that people shouldn’t see treatment as a substitute or alternative to getting away from the vaccine.

“I’m afraid some people think so. It’s a big mistake. At vaccines are required. The vaccine is the main frontier you must use to stop the disease,” he said in an interview with CNN.

The goal is to prevent the disease, which is achieved with the vaccine, he warned.

* With information from Michael Nedelman and Aditi Sangal, CNN

