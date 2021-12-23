Use of tampon can lead to organ failure; know how to avoid

When it comes to travel from summer, beyond the bikinis and sunscreen, the concern is to pack everything for prevention, such as tampons, after all, no woman wants to miss out on the hottest season of the year due to the menstruation. However, although resorting to this product is common, it is necessary to pay attention to its use to avoid consequences to health and life.

As an ally, the tampon can become a great “villain”, resulting in Toxic Shock Syndrome (SCT). The rare condition is caused by a bacterial infection. Staphylococcus aureus or Streptococcus pyogenes, which release tissue-damaging toxins and, in more severe cases, lead to organ failure and limb amputation, according to Mariana Betioli, CEO of Inciclo, a brand of menstrual collectors.

“These bacteria are present in various parts of our body, but if they enter deeper into the body, they can lead to death”, he explains.

THE SCT it can also be caused by cuts or burns on the skin, but the use of tampons is the most common factor among women, due to the composition of this type of product, which contains several chemical substances that can favor the proliferation of bacteria.

Mariana lists the symptoms: high fever, low blood pressure, diarrhea, vomiting, mental confusion, muscle pain, red patches on the skin, general malaise and headache. When you feel these signs, it is essential to remove the pad immediately and contact a doctor — starting immediate treatment is essential to avoid further health problems.

Prevention

It is not necessary to stop using the product, but some prevention measures can be taken, such as choosing options for lower absorption capacity and change every 4 hours — never use for more than 8 hours. In addition, you need to sanitize your hands before and after inserting the object into the vagina. And, in case of any kind of injury, wash it properly and seek medical attention to avoid infection.

“During menstruation, give preference to absorbent panties breathable or menstrual collectors, as these options do not have chemical products and keep the vulva aired”, recommends CEO of Inciclo.

In the case of women who have already had SCT, Mariana advises do not use the internal product again and explain that a new infection can cause the syndrome again.

