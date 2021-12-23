Vaccination with Pfizer will resume this Thursday in Blumenau; know where to vaccinate

After a day with a depleted stock of Pfizer vaccines in Blumenau, five thousand units arrived on the afternoon of Wednesday, 22, and will already begin to be applied from this Thursday, 23. How the Vaccination Center at Parque Vila Germânica was closed on Tuesday, 21, vaccinations will take place in the General Outpatient Clinics available according to the scale. See the full scale below.

Vaccination for all age groups will be available at the clinics for the first dose, anticipation of the second dose and booster for an interval of 4 months and 2 months of the Janssen brand.

The City Hall also informs that the vaccination of Janssen doses continues to take place in AGs Velha and Centro, as well as the application of first doses for those who have not yet been vaccinated. The AG Fortaleza only applies doses of the Pfizer vaccine, since the structure is provisionally installed at the University Hospital due to the reform of the AG.

See below the days, hours and services offered by each unit for the end of the year:

FORTRESS AG

12/20/2021 to 12/23/202 – Hours from 7 am to 9 pm

Medical and nursing care – 7:00 am to 9:00 pm

Dental care – There will not be

Routine Vaccination Service – There will not be

Covid-19 vaccination service – 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Pfizer first and second dose only.

Delivery of controlled medications – 7:00 am to 9:00 pm

12/24/2021- Hours from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

Medical and nursing care – 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

Dental care – There will not be

Routine Vaccination Service – There will not be

Covid-19 Vaccination Service – 7:00 am to 12:00 pm Pfizer only

Delivery of controlled medications – 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

OLD AG

12/20/2021 to 12/23/202 – Hours from 7 am to 9 pm

Medical and nursing care – 7:00 am to 9:00 pm

Dental care – 7:00 am to 4:00 pm

Routine Vaccination Service – There will not be

Covid-19 Vaccination Service – 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Delivery of controlled medications – 7:00 am to 8:00 pm

12/24/2021- Hours from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

Medical and nursing care – 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

Dental care – 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

Routine Vaccination Service – There will not be

Covid-19 vaccination service – 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

Delivery of controlled medications – 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

AG CENTRO

12/20/2021 to 12/23/202 – Hours from 7 am to 9 pm

Medical and nursing care – 7:00 am to 9:00 pm

Dental care – 7:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Routine Vaccination Service – 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Covid-19 Vaccination Service – 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Delivery of controlled medications – 7:00 am to 8:00 pm

12/24/2021- Hours from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

Medical and nursing care – 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

Dental care – 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

Routine Vaccination Service – 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

Covid-19 vaccination service – 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

Delivery of controlled medications – 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

AG GARCIA

12/27/2021 to 12/30/2021 – Hours from 7 am to 9 pm

Medical and nursing care – 7:00 am to 9:00 pm

Dental care – 7:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Routine Vaccination Service – 7:00 am to 6:00 pm

Covid-19 Vaccination Service – 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Delivery of controlled medications – 7:00 am to 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

12/31/2021- Hours from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

Medical and nursing care – 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

Dental care – 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

Routine Vaccination Service – 7 am to 12:4 pm

Covid-19 vaccination service – 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

Delivery of controlled medications – 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

AG ITOUPAVA

12/27/2021 to 12/30/2021 – Hours from 7 am to 9 pm

Medical and nursing care – 7:00 am to 9:00 pm

Dental care – 8:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Routine Vaccination Service – 7:00 am to 4:00 pm

Covid-19 Vaccination Service – 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Delivery of controlled medications – 7:00 am to 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

12/31/2021- Hours from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

Medical and nursing care – 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

Dental care – 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

Routine Vaccination Service – There will not be

Covid-19 Vaccination Service – 7 am to 12 pm

Delivery of controlled medications – 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

AG BADENFURT

12/27/2021 to 12/30/2021 – Hours from 7 am to 9 pm

Medical and nursing care – 7:00 am to 9:00 pm

Dental care – 7:00 am to 4:00 pm

Routine Vaccination Service – 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Covid-19 Vaccination Service – 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Delivery of controlled medications – 7:00 am to 4:00 pm

12/31/2021- Hours from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

Medical and nursing care – 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

Dental care – 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

Routine Vaccination Service – 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

Covid-19 vaccination service – 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

Delivery of controlled medications – 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

AGRICULTURAL SCHOOL AG

12/27/2021 to 12/30/2021 – Hours from 7 am to 9 pm

Medical and nursing care – 7:00 am to 9:00 pm

Dental care – 7:00 am to 9:00 pm

Routine Vaccination Service – 8:00 am to 6:00 pm

Covid-19 Vaccination Service – 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Delivery of controlled medications – 7:00 am to 5:00 pm

12/31/2021- Hours from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

Medical and nursing care – 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

Dental care – 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

Routine Vaccination Service – 8:00 am to 12:00 pm

Covid-19 vaccination service – 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

Delivery of controlled medications – 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

