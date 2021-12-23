vaccine is effective against Ômicron after 3rd dose

British pharmacist AstraZeneca informed this Thursday morning, 23, that its vaccine against covid-19 was effective in preventing infections by the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus after the application of a third dose, with results similar to tests conducted with the delta strain after a two-dose regimen.







AstraZeneca vaccine against covid-19 03/14/2021 REUTERS/Dado Ruvic Photo: Reuters

Clinical tests with Ômicron were conducted by Oxford University and carried out on 41 volunteers, and showed a “significant” growth in the rate of immunization by the product with the so-called booster dose applied, the company says in a statement.

According to AstraZeneca, the level of protection afforded individuals proved to be robust up to one month after vaccination.

The drugmaker adds that it is collecting “real-world” evidence to assess the effectiveness of its Ômicron vaccine in southern Africa, and taking blood samples from volunteers from its phase 2 and 3 trials to assess the protection of the immunizer when a third dose is applied.

“Data from these studies is expected soon,” according to the company.