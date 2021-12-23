Vaccine mRNA booster considerably increased protection against Ômicron

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Receiving a third dose of covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna provides a “considerable increase” in protection against the Ômicron variant in older adults, according to a Danish study published on Wednesday.

The study, which has yet to be reviewed by the scientific community, investigated the effectiveness of covid-19 vaccines that use so-called mRNA technology against the Delta variant and the new, more infectious Ômicron.

“Our study adds to emerging evidence that protection from primary vaccine BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) or mRNA-1273 (Modern) declines rapidly over time and that a booster vaccination offers a considerable increase in protection,” the authors wrote in study.

The study was carried out by researchers from Denmark’s largest infectious disease agency, the Statens Serum Institut (SSI), and analyzed data from 3 million citizens collected between November 20 and December 12.

Among those who recently received their second dose of vaccine, efficacy against Ômicron was rated at 55.2% with the Pfizer-BioNTech immunizer and 36.7% with Moderna compared to people who were not vaccinated.

But that protection quickly receded over the course of five months, the researchers said.

“We see that the protection is less and that it diminishes faster against Ômicron than against the Delta variant after a primary vaccination regimen,” said Palle Valentiner-Branth, one of the study’s authors.

(By Nikolaj Skydsgaard)