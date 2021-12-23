Vanderlei Lima: “Rafael Navarro arrives at Palmeiras at the right time” – 12/22/2021

This afternoon (22), Palmeiras announced the hiring of Rafael Navarro, a striker who stood out for Botafogo in the last Serie B title campaign. arrivals of goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba and midfielder Eduard Atuesta.

At Live Special of UOL Sport, journalists Vanderlei Lima and Gabriel Carneiro talked about the movement of Palmeiras in the soccer market. Both approved the arrival of Rafael Navarro, but stressed that the club alviverde still needs another name to strengthen its offensive sector.

“He did well for Botafogo in Serie B. Palmeiras is reforming, because the great idea is the Club World Cup, in February. I believe Rafael Navarro comes at the right time to add. Even with Deyverson, who scored the goal for the Libertadores title [na final contra o Flamengo], Palmeiras need that other reference striker in the area”, commented Lima.

Carneiro praised the signing of the 21-year-old striker. “Apart from ‘galactic’ signings, like Paulinho [Corinthians] and Rafinha [São Paulo], Rafael Navarro is the best of the ‘normal’ signings. Palmeiras did very well in this market. He is a 15-goal player in Serie B and is a good finisher. If we look by style of play, more than statistics, we see the reasons for this signing,” he pointed out.

The attacker’s style of play, of putting pressure on the rival defense, was cited by Carneiro as one of his strengths. “Many of Botafogo’s goals were generated by pressure from Rafael Navarro in the ball. He is a delivery player, although he doesn’t have a privileged technique, but he has a lot of dedication and this physical resource in his favor. to a squad that has a lack of players in that position. They even have parts, but perhaps they are not what the fans expect,” said the reporter.

For Carneiro, Palmeiras should still look for another reinforcement for the attack even with the arrival of Rafael Navarro. “He’s coming to make up for this need, but I imagine that Palmeiras is still eyeing another center forward. Someone with more shooting, that the ball doesn’t burn in his foot in the first games and that’s enough to play. It’s a very difficult profile to find. , because the guy is either not confirmed yet or is a young bet, as mentioned by Yuri Alberto, from Internacional, and Kaio Jorge, from Juventus. Perhaps the moment for Palmeiras after the arrival of Rafael Navarro is to add another center forward from more weight to give body to the team,” he added.

In addition to the offensive sector, Lima drew attention to another position in which, in his view, the team needs to strengthen. “As much as Mayke came in well in the Libertadores decision, and Marcos Rocha does not like me as a player, as he loses the aerial balls due to his physical size, I believe that Palmeiras should invest in a good right-back. Palmeiras suffered a lot with Marcos Rocha this season. But this position is a deficiency of the team”, he added.

