Vasco sends Corinthians midfielder Vitinho’s loan for 2022

Vasco is close to confirming the loan of 21-year-old midfielder Vitinho, revealed in the São Paulo club’s youth teams

THE Vasco forwarded the hiring of another reinforcement for the 2022 season. After announcing his first signings at the end of last week, the Rio club is close to confirming the midfielder’s arrival vitinho, 21 years old, on loan from the Corinthians. The information was first published by “GE” and confirmed by the report from ESPN.com.br with sources linked to Cruzmaltino.

Disclosure of the base categories of the helm, the athlete will be assigned for a season. The negotiation is considered well underway, with only small agreements remaining between the parties so that it can finally be enshrined in the next few days.

Vitinho was released as a professional this last season, when Vagner Mancini was still in charge of Corinthians. Under the command of the former coach, he played six games (between Paulistan and South American Cup) and was a starter on two occasions.

Even after Mancini’s departure and the arrival of Sylvinho, the midfielder continued to be used by the new coach and played another seven games between the starters until the end of last season. In all, in 2021, Vitinho had 29 games and scored a goal.

Carlos Brazil, general manager of football at Vasco da Gama Rafael Ribeiro/CR Vasco da Gama

The midfield position is one of the most lacking in Vasco, who will compete for the second year in a row to Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Recently, Marquinhos Gabriel, who worked in the sector, said goodbye to the club and did not have his contract renewed.

At Corinthians, Vitinho also had the opportunity to work with Carlos Brazil, former manager of the base categories of the club, who is now the general manager of Vasco and works in the “front line” of signings.

Vitinho, in turn, can also gain more footage in the Cruzmaltino. So far, in addition to the technician Joe Ricardo, Vasco has already confirmed the goalkeeper’s signings Thiago Rodrigues, ex-CSA, from the defender Luis Canga, ex-Delphin (EQU), from the left-back edify, ex-Red Bull Bragantino, and the steering wheel Yuri Lara, also ex-CSA.