Viçosa confirms first case of H3N2 virus

The City of Viçosa, through the Municipal Health Department, confirms the first case of the H3N2 virus in the city. Samples of materials collected from patients with Covid-19-negative flu-like symptoms were sent to the Ezequiel Dias Foundation (Funed) to investigate the possible circulation of the H3N2 virus in the city. The Epidemiological Surveillance received the result with the confirmation of a positive case for H3N2.

Because influenza is a respiratory virus, as well as the one that causes Covid-19, prevention against it occurs in the same way, that is, with physical distance between people, use of a mask and hand hygiene.

Even with lower lethality than Covid-19, H3N2 is more likely to evolve into severe cases in risk groups (children, elderly, pregnant women and individuals with comorbidities). The spread of the virus may be related to the low vaccine coverage against influenza and the relaxation of the restriction and prevention measures adopted against Covid-19.

Table of Contents care

Vaccination

Symptoms

Incubation

Recommendation

care

The Municipal Health Department reinforces the need for care and safety measures that must be taken during the Christmas and New Year festivities. Social distancing, hand hygiene, use of masks and vaccination are effective attitudes against virus transmission.

Vaccination

The influenza vaccine is being made available, on the days and locations of the Covid-19 vaccination, for people over 12 years of age who have not yet been vaccinated against the flu this year.

Children under 12 years of age must attend the Basic Health Units in their neighborhood, on the days of vaccination of each unit, accompanied by their parents or guardians to be vaccinated and to check their routine Vaccination Card. Immunization actions are extremely important to protect against the disease.

Symptoms

Some symptoms of H3N2 can be initially confused with a common flu, however, patients report having worse reactions than when they contracted Covid-19, such as sneezing, coughing, runny nose, chills, excessive tiredness, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea ( more frequent in children), and a piece of cake.

Incubation

The incubation period for the H3N2 virus is three to five days, when symptoms begin. However, it is also possible that a person has the disease in an asymptomatic form, without showing any reaction. During the incubation period or in cases of asymptomatic infections, the patient can also transmit the disease. The period of transmission of the virus in children is up to 14 days, while in adults it is up to seven days.

The disease can begin to spread up to a day before symptoms begin. The period of greatest risk of contagion is when there are symptoms, especially fever.

Recommendation

People who have flu-like symptoms should seek medical care at the Basic Health Unit, closest to their residence.

Source: Viçosa City Hall