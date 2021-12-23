VIDEO: Viih Tube and Lipe Ribeiro fight at Virginia party | famous

The atmosphere of romance between Viih Tube and Lipe Ribeiro seems to have soured at the recent party of digital influencer Virgínia Fonseca. That’s because, the newest ‘couple’ of influencers was caught arguing at the event of the wife of countryman Zé Felipe that took place this Wednesday night (21st), in the Butantã neighborhood, in São Paulo.

In the images that were released by the celebrity profile “Gossip Reality”, Lipe Ribeiro and Viih Tube appear apart from the other guests of the event indicating a possible discussion. At one point, Lipe Ribeiro leaves Viih Tube alone in the place. In the video, it is possible to see that the ex-BBB appears to have been upset after the possible discussion with Lipe Ribeiro.

On social networks, Internet users echoed the reasons that could have led to the couple’s disagreement that became a topic in the media: “He must be jealous of her”, pointed a netizen. “Must have caught her grabbing another one”, opined another. “Poor people, her face”, sympathized with another internet user in the publication’s comments that echoed the couple’s quarrel.

The romance between Viih Tube and Lipe Ribeiro began in “Farofa da Gkay”, at the beginning of December and since then the two have been seen exchanging kisses and declarations a few more times. Viih Tube even traveled six hours by car from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro only to meet the former participant of A Fazenda at his apartment.

In a conversation with his followers recently, Viih Tube showed that Lipe Ribeiro is the person he talks to the most on the phone. The businessman’s name appeared five times on the list of his most recent calls shared by the ex-BBB. Being some of them, by video.

Feast of Virginia brings together the famous:

Digital influencer Virgínia Fonseca’s pajama party brought together celebrities at a buffet in São Paulo last night. The event to celebrate the 30 million followers on Instagram and 10 million subscribers on Youtube was attended by several celebrities such as Nicole Bahls, Gabi Martins, Tierry, Luciana Gimenez, Rafa Kalimann, MC Mirella and dozens of ex-BBBs.

Singer Vitão was also present at the event and who was also present was his ex-girlfriend, singer Luísa Sonza, who gave a musical presentation at the Virginia party. Vitão even sang with the artist on stage during her show, raising the possibility of a possible reconciliation between the two.

Watch the video of the discussion between Viih Tube and Lipe Ribeiro: