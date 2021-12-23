VIDEO | Xanddy interrupts show after obscene secretary gestures: “Is this posture?”

Singer Xanddy, from Harmonia do Samba, interrupted a concert this weekend in Itacaré, Bahia, after becoming irritated by the behavior of a city secretary. In a video that circulates on social networks, he appears saying that he was “annoyed” with the man’s posture. The information is from UOL.

“Let me understand what’s going on here. Just a minute, guys. Secretary, why were you downstairs making gestures to me? Is that posture? Is that posture? If you’re communication secretary, you are The first one to have to give yourself respect, boy,” says Xanddy, who was at the back of the stage.

After talking to the man, the singer explained to the audience: “Sorry, guys. We come with the greatest respect for you, and this gentleman was already there, I was bothered. And now he went upstairs and came here to disturb everything”.

The website has contacted the communication secretary, but is still waiting for his return.

Watch the video: