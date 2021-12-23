VIDEOS: Suzane Richthofen and Anna Jatobá leave prison for ‘saidinha’; Elize sends a message to her daughter: ‘I’ll never give up on you’ | Paraíba Valley and Region

Share this news on WhatsApp

Suzane was convicted of killing her parents in 2002. Anna Carolina was convicted of killing her stepdaughter Isabella Nardoni in 2008. Elize, who was convicted of killing and dismembering her husband Marcos Matsunaga in 2012, came out with a heart-shaped paper and sent in a message to her daughter, with whom she has no contact because she is raised by her paternal family.

“I love you my daughter. I will never give up on you”, he said (see video below).

The benefit starts this Thursday (23) and runs until January 3rd. Prisoners serving time in the semi-open regime are entitled to it.

This is the fourth ‘saidinha’, as the benefit is called, in the year. The previous ones took place in May, June and September. The calendar is determined by the Judiciary Branch and the exit is granted to prisoners who present good behavior, have already served part of their sentence and are in the semi-open regime.

This year, Suzane von Richthofen started to attend higher education and to use public transport to move between the prison and the university where she is studying biomedicine. Students and public transport users caught the prey boarding a bus in November.

Suzane von Richthofen starts attending college with electronic anklets in Taubaté

Suzane obtained authorization from the Court in September to study outside the Santa Maria Eufrásia Pelletier Penitentiary, where she is serving her sentence. Since the beginning of classes, the prisoner went to the university accompanied by lawyers using an application car on the way to and from (see video above), but now has opted for public transport.