We kept the proposal as it came from the Executive, says rapporteur on funding for police officers

In an interview with CNN, Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), general rapporteur of the 2022 Budget in Congress, approved this Tuesday (21) by lawmakers, said that the line that added a reserve of R$ 1.7 billion for increases to Police forces in the next year was a request from the government and was included in the final text as it came from the Executive.

The change was one of the points that caused controversy in the expansion of expenses made in the approved version of the Budget, being criticized by economists and leading to a wave of complaints and requests for salary increases from other categories of employees, many without salary revisions for a few years.

“This proposal came from the executive himself, and she did not mention which career it should be destined for; I accepted within the allowed space, which is close to R$ 2 billion, which is the R$ 1.7 billion plus charges”, explained the deputy in an interview with CNN policy analyst Thais Arbex and anchor Daniela Lima.

“Since the category was not specified, we left it in the same line as came from the Executive Branch. It is now up to the Executive to carry out this analysis. But we make it clear that this came from a request from the Executive Branch, from the Ministry of Economy.”

The demand for additional resources in the Budget to grant readjustments to police categories is a plea and a promise by President Jair Bolsonaro himself.

Responsible for providing guidelines for the Union’s spending and revenue projections for the next year, the budget law for 2022 was approved by Congress this Tuesday (21).

The final text also foresees a value of BRL 4.934 billion for the electoral fund – more than double the amount initially planned – and BRL 16.5 billion for the rapporteur’s amendments, the so-called “secret budget”, as it does not have the destination of funds detailed as in the other headings.

Amendments and “background”

Asking about the resources allocated to the amendments, Leal stated that it is a legal provision and that the best solution, instead of rejecting it, is to monitor it and police irregularities.

The deputy also stated that proposals will be taken to Congress to improve monitoring.

“It was a story taken to the STF [Supremo Tribunal Federal], and see that it has not been denied [pela Corte]. It is justified by the balance of forces between the powers. It is normality, what we cannot deviate from. Any congressman who negotiates his amendment and obtains an illicit appeal, this must be evaluated and judged.”

On the increase in funds for the electoral fund, which allocates public resources to finance party campaigns, Leal recalled that the device was created in a democratic manner, after the decision to end private and corporate financing.

The deputy also stated that the definition of the volume of resources for campaigns is, by law, linked to the costs of Electoral Justice.

“Does anyone know the cost of Electoral Justice per year? It’s BRL 10 billion. If the fund has expressed a high value, it is because the Electoral Court is also overrated.”

*Text published by Juliana Elias