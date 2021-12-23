We tested cameras on all iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 line was announced in September 2021 and continues to draw the attention of those who are fans of the brand, photographic professionals or enthusiasts. That’s because Apple has added a very attractive set of cameras to the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

With several similarities, understanding the details embedded in the settings of each smartphone takes time, study and patience. To make your search easier, we’ve tested them all and performed a complete sensor analysis to help you understand each one.

In addition, we’ve added photos to exemplify each setting so that your choice of one of the models is aligned with your photographic taste. Do you want to know what the highlights are built into the iPhone 13 line of cameras, and which model is more worthwhile with a focus on image and video recording? So, check out our full story.

What are the similarities of the iPhone 13?

Photos

The iPhone cameras also received an upgrade in the way the photographic result is delivered to the user. Since the iPhone X, we’ve seen Apple evolve the feature called Smart HDR.

This software is based on an algorithm that gives more intelligence and precision to the cameras so that the results generated are close to those obtained by photographers on their DSLRs.

With Smart HDR 4, Apple is able to develop photos based on 13 layers generated internally in the device’s system with the goal of delivering a ready-made image in less than 1 second.

An advantage of this feature is that it is present in both the rear and the front camera, and this allows the quality of photos to be equivalent to that expected by each capture format.

Another important feature of the four models is the fact that the ultra-wide-angle sensor is “hybrid”. This means that you can take pictures at a wider angle, as well as in closer proximity using the auto action macro mode.

The only difference between the baseline and Pro models is the focal length to sharpen the compact element.

Apparently, the sensor focused on selfies was also unchanged.

In this way, all models of the line launched in 2021 will provide equivalent image results in sharpness and color balance, as all the capture modes offered by Apple in the front camera are present in the four iPhone 13.

video recording

The same goes for footage, as the iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are capable of recording Full HD videos in 30, 60 and 120 fps formats. For those who prefer more quality, 4K mode in this process may be a more interesting option, but it only records at 24, 25, 30 and 60 fps.

The presence of Cinema Mode on all models gives an advantage to anyone interested in this feature.

After all, the fact that this technology allows tracking of the highlighted element to focus on what is in the main sensor’s field of view — whether people or objects — is a big plus. The novelty essentially works like a “portrait-to-video mode”.

A hardware feature present on all four devices is the sensor-shift image stabilizer — shift sensor — which allows for more efficient use of the smartphone when shooting.

In this way, it is possible to achieve the same level of stability in video recordings seen on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which was the only model to benefit from this tool in the line announced in 2020.

iPhone 13 and 13 mini: the heirs of the iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 and 13 mini can be considered the “children” of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. That’s because the “simpler” devices of the new generation have inherited two of the three sensors present in Apple’s most premium model in 2020.

The main camera has a lens with f/1.6 aperture, in which the photographic results are superior in different light conditions. That way, even those who opt for the “cheaper” cell phones will take home a great set for high-quality photos.

Although the general settings of the camera responsible for the ultra-wide-angle mode have not changed in the technical data, Apple guarantees that it has made changes to the camera to allow more light input, as well as more speed and precision when focusing.

And this is felt in practice, as smartphones have greatly improved captures in low-light environments, as well as at night. The company was concerned with tweaking details to improve the photographic experience.

The ultra wide-angle camera still has 12 megapixels and does not increase the angle of view achieved by this lens, which remained at 120 degrees. Also, the sensor aperture remains at f/2.4, which is good enough for a large part of the public that likes to have this sensor option.

iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max: Big Tweaks to Improve the Good

When it comes to photography, the difference between the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro split on the main camera is small but noticeable. The 12 MP sensor has an f/1.5 aperture, which allows for more clarity and realism in skin tones, greater light input when shooting in well-lit environments as well as at night.

The photos in ultra wide-angle mode have differences from cheaper devices in the line. Apple kept the sensor’s 12 megapixel setting, but the aperture was adjusted to f/1.8, very close to what is seen on the main camera, and with a range of 120 degrees.

The main difference between the iPhones of the Pro line and the “normal” ones is the presence of the zoom or telephoto camera. Currently, this sensor is capable of capturing images with good sharpness at a focal length of up to 3x via optical zoom, which prevents excessive loss of detail.

Another differential of the 13 Pro division is the LiDAR sensor. This feature has several particular features, such as reading objects in 3D to create environments in Augmented Reality, automatic measurement of the height of people, and in photographs it makes considerable improvements.

LiDAR is able to track the main element of photos taken at night to give more accuracy in portrait mode. In addition, the focus also receives improvements in low light, and this demonstrates how much Apple wants to evolve in this type of captures.

Fortunately the company has achieved positive results, as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are able to process photos with more focus and sharpness in environments with limited lighting, in addition to the harder edges meeting expectations.

For those who like to shoot in high quality and color fidelity, one of the great novelties of this generation was the ProRes. This codec Apple’s video camera was brought in for the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max models to give it a slight edge over the “simple” 2021 lineup.

This feature allows that, unlike other video formats, content can be edited and exported with the same quality seen in the raw file. While it generates a lot more data and leaves the media taking up exorbitant storage space, it’s a big plus for content creators.

Even with the availability of this functionality, Apple has split the supported footage format into two tiers. For those who buy the iPhone 13 Pro or 13 Pro Max with 128 GB of space, it is only possible to create files with Full HD resolution (1080p).

For those who opt for the 256 GB models, the advantage is the possibility of generating content in this codec in 4K. This way, the user will have more freedom in the editing process, and enough storage to house the footage with high rates of bitrate.

The iPhone 13’s photographic quality goes beyond sensors

Although the sensors implemented by Apple in the iPhone 13 are indisputably evolved compared to those implemented in 2020, the brand’s new chip also has its share of representation in this rise.

In announcing the A15 Bionic as the new cellphone processor, several prominent CPU elements were reported. Among them is the new neural processing unit — Neural Engine — which is capable of performing up to 15.8 trillion activities per second thanks to its 16 cores.

As it is a chip focused on performing tasks at high speed, the integration with artificial intelligence helps in the usability of advanced features present in the iPhone 13, such as the Cinema Mode.

This explains why using this functionality is so easy and demonstrates an interesting dynamism when running. In addition, the A15 Bionic helps tweak the software so that depth mode is done quickly and accurately.

What is the best iPhone 13 on cameras?

For those who have not yet adapted to the “Apple way”, you may find that the company is stagnant in the market, especially with regard to iPhone cameras.

However, even though the lens distribution format has been the same since 2019, sensors have undergone important innovations.

Therefore, the choice for one of the cell phones of the Cupertino giant is even more attached to details. So, you need to answer some questions: what makes sense for my use?

Want cell phone for short, medium or long term use? Which one will give me the most professional results in photos and footage?

Considering the above questions, in my opinion, the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are the best in camera. In addition to having a complementary sensor for optical zoom shots, they have main lens aperture enhancements that aid in optimal color balance.

In addition, the presence of ProRes is a great attraction for content creators more attached to the quality of their videos. Thus, it is possible to enjoy a codec with more color fidelity and sharpness in the final file, and this is an advantage for those who publish media with a focus on portfolio creation.

These small details that differentiate the “Pro” from the “normal” line may make sense for those users focused on the versatility of cameras, especially for long-term use for the stability in the hardware construction and software improvements that Apple provides.