‘We were taken by surprise with the ITA stoppage’, says president of Anac – Economy

The sudden stoppage of flights from ita Last Friday night – leaving more than 45 thousand people with tickets in hand – surprised the entire aviation sector, even the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC). “We were taken by surprise. We didn’t expect the company to stop,” stated its president, Juliano Noman, in an interview with Estadão/Broadcast.

In addition to authorizing the operation of airlines, Anac is responsible for supervising the operations. Precisely for this reason, it became the target of questions due to the crisis caused by ITA, a company created by the business group Itapemirim, in judicial recovery, and that received authorization to fly this year. Noman rebutted the questions, saying that it was not possible to foresee the interruption of Ita’s flights because, on the operational side, everything was going normally.

Below are the main excerpts from the interview.

Does Anac already know, clearly, the situation of ITA and why did it stop flying?

The first point is that we were taken by surprise. We didn’t expect the company to stop. We were following the operations of ITA, as well as all other companies. There was a resumption movement. The ITA itself was improving the occupation of aircraft because, as it becomes better known, more people buy their tickets.

Did ITA not explain to Anac the reason for the stoppage?

What we were told, at first, is that one of the companies that provided counter and check-in services would stop due to default. As a result, ITA would no longer be able to process the flights. We received a formal communication. All of this happened around 6pm on Friday.

Will ITA be able to fly again?

You may, but for that you will have to demonstrate that you have the conditions. The company cannot stop flying, leave a lot of passengers on the ground and then simply say it is going to fly again.

ITA already showed financial difficulties, with delays in salary and payment from suppliers.

see the can, for example. It’s on Chapter Eleven (Chapter 11 in US law, the equivalent of Brazil’s judicial reorganization). We have already seen news about default situations of the Goal and of the Blue, for example. It is important to remember that we are overcoming the biggest crisis in the history of the airline industry. We know there are financial challenges for every airline in the world from the pandemic. But, was it predictable that the ITA would stop? Do not.

Does the fact that Anac was taken by surprise not indicate the need to improve the process of issuing flight permits and inspections by companies?

Authorization is a linked process. What does that mean? Everyone has to go through the same steps of proof of operational, technical and safety capability, among other things, within international standard rules. Then you get the certificate. Otherwise, there is no investment. Nobody is going to bring a plane, train a pilot, hire a flight attendant, set up a website, implement maintenance systems if, at the time of receiving the certificate, someone arrives and says ‘wait, this company doesn’t deserve it, this one, maybe this one’.

In this case, the request came from a business group already undergoing judicial recovery, Itapemirim. Doesn’t that have any weight in the process?

The company that came here at Anac to ask for the certificate is from air Transport. It is a different CNPJ from the road company, which is under judicial reorganization. Before granting the grant, we send an official letter to the judge and the administrator of the judicial reorganization process, and also to the public ministry. The response we received from the Public Ministry was that ITA was not included in the judicial reorganization. The judge and administrator did not respond.