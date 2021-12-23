Weather forecast for Christmas week is rain across the Southeast

RIO – The weather forecast for this week of Christmas is rain on most days for the Southeast region. According to Climatempo, the rain showers should start this Wednesday in different regions of the country. This happens because of the great availability of humid and warm air associated with the presence of favorable winds. The weather should only get sunny again on Sunday.

In the South and Southeast region, rain is favored by the formation of an area of ​​low pressure in the sea. The waterfall should start in the afternoon. The areas with the greatest chance of seeing heaviest rainfall are the Costa Verde and the south of Rio de Janeiro, in addition to the south and east of São Paulo, which includes the coast and the metropolitan region of the state. According to Climatempo, heavy rain may be accompanied in Rio by lightning and gusts of wind.

In Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo it should also rain due to the passage of a cold front through the South of Bahia and in part of the Southeast region. In MG, the rains should be concentrated in the northern region of the state, between the afternoon of Friday, the 24th, and Sunday, the 26th. According to Climatempo, between Thursday and Friday, the most affected region will be Espírito Santo .

In the city of Rio de Janeiro, the forecast is for rain this Wednesday night. The rain is expected to continue on Thursday and Friday, and may occur at any time. There is no forecast for rain on the 25th and 26th. The weather forecast is similar for São Paulo, with rain starting on Wednesday afternoon and continuing until Friday, and isolated thunderstorms may occur with lightning.

In Belo Horizonte, the rains should start on Wednesday night and continue until Friday. For Climatempo, the weather should start to change over the weekend, but rain showers are still expected on Saturday and Sunday. In Espirito Santo, the forecast is for rain until Monday.