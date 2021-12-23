“We’ve already signed the contract” Rueda breaks protocol and announces 1st Santos reinforcement for 2022

The agent confirmed the arrival of the player to qualify the squad next season; in 2021, the player played in Bahia football

The board of saints moves behind the scenes, eyeing the 2022 season, looking for reinforcements to qualify the squad of coach Fábio Carille. In an interview with journalist Ademir Quintino, the president of Alvinegro Praiano, Andrés Rueda, broke the protocol and confirmed the first reinforcement of the Fish for next year.

It is midfielder Bruno Oliveira, 23, who belongs to the Chaldean, from Minas Gerais, and who acted on loan from the Victory in 2021. Despite the bad season of the Bahian club, which ended up relegating to Series C of the Brazilian Championship, the player managed to stand out individually.

“Bruno Oliveira yes (he is hired). We’ve already signed the contract. It is the first booster for 2022. I don’t remember the length of the contract in my head, there’s the question of a renewable year, something along those lines“, confirmed Andrés Rueda. As published recently by “Gazeta Esportiva” and “A Tribuna”, the deal must be on a one-year loan with a purchase option.

Born in Vinhedo (SP), Bruninho is Santos fan since childhood. Revealed by Bragantino, the midfielder also defended the colors of XV de Piracicaba and Grêmio Osasco, before arriving at Caldense. Conceded to Vitória last May, he played 32 games, accumulating three goals and three assists.

In addition to acting as a midfielder, Bruninho also has the versatility to play more defensively, as a second defensive midfielder. Also in 2021, the new Santos reinforcement wore the Caldense shirt in 13 matches, 12 from the Minas Gerais Championship and one from the Copa do Brasil, with three goals and two decisive passes.