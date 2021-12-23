What if it wasn’t the ‘stay at home’? Would inflation be better? | Economy

Ana Branco/O Globo Agency Food prices rose significantly in the pandemic

Almost two years after the first case of infection by Covid-19 in Brazil — confirmed by the Ministry of Health at the end of February 2020 — the country is suffering from the effects of the pandemic not only on health, but also on the economy. And this has been President Jair Bolsonaro (PL)’s main excuse to explain the rise in prices. Last month, during an interview with a radio station in Espírito Santo, the president again stated generically that “the price is also high due to ‘stay at home, we’ll see the economy later'”.

The IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index), which measures the country’s official inflation, ended November at 9.26%, according to the most recent data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). In the last 12 months, the fraction has already reached 10.74%. The reality is far above the target stipulated by the National Monetary Council (CMN), of the Central Bank, which was 3.75%, with a variation of 1.5 percentage points up or down (2.25% to 5.25 %).

In fact, 2021 was an exceptional year. The last time inflation had reached double digits was in 2016, during the administration of Dilma Rousseff (PT) and the beginning of Michel Temer’s government. In 2019 — the last pre-pandemic year and the first year of the Bolsonaro government — inflation was 4.31%, above the CMN target (4.25%), but still within the 1.5 percentage point variation limit for up or down. At that time, the minimum wage in Brazil was R$998. The basic food basket, in turn, cost an average of R$443.20, according to a survey by the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese) carried out in 17 capitals.

In 2020, the situation was not very different. At least not for inflation. The accumulated IPCA between January and December of last year was 4.52%. The index also surpassed the Monetary Council target, which was 4%, but within the variation limit (2.5% and 5.5%). A year ago, the minimum wage was R$1,045, and spending on food baskets was around R$544.51. Today, the salary floor is R$1,100, and the basket has increased to R$593.73, as shown by data collected by Dieese in November.

The accumulated inflation between January 2019 and November 2021 is 19.12%. To buy the same things that they used to buy with a minimum wage two years ago (BRL 998), the worker should currently receive at least BRL 1,188.79. Since the beginning of the pandemic (March 2020), the IPCA has risen by 13.68%.

But what explains the higher inflation in 2021?

First of all, you need to understand how inflation is measured. IBGE uses several indexes to calculate the readjustment in the prices of goods and services in Brazil. The most common of them is the IPCA, which measures the variation in the average cost of living for families with a monthly income of 1 to 40 minimum wages. The survey is carried out in large regions of the country, especially in urban areas.

That said, it is also important to highlight that several factors pressured prices in 2021. The increase in demand, the water crisis, the rise in fuel prices and the devaluation of the real against the dollar are some of them. Speaking specifically about supply and demand, which really suffered the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, the economist and professor at the São Paulo State University (Unesp), Elton Eustaquio Casagrande, explains how this happened.

“The pandemic interrupted the logic of work due to the distance, the imposition of non-circulation rules and, more than that, the closing of activities, public squares, cities, interruption with schedules, etc. So, still in 2020, after after a few months of restriction, economic activity in Brazil and the rest of the world starts to pick up again, and what happens is that the demand for inputs, for goods, for industrial elements increases, and the offer is not prepared to respond in the same way. intensity and speed,” he says.

“A large company, when it readjusts the quantities that will be sold, cannot increase from one semester to another. It depends on the exploration, production, processing of ores, metals, in short, on a series of elements. what ends up happening is speculation, delays, limited deliveries, and the producer, who owns the domain and the merchandise, has the freedom to set prices. So, if he wants to buy the product, he will pay more. Competition has decreased, then, with less competition, those who remained standing are recovering their profit margin by charging more”, he adds.

It is clear that this phenomenon is not unique to Brazil. But we should end the year with inflation higher than 83% in countries. Why? Precisely for the reasons mentioned above. Among them is the lack of rain. In 2021, Brazil experienced the worst drought in the last 91 years, and this led to shortages in the reservoirs of the country’s main hydroelectric plants, responsible for more than half of the electricity generation in the entire territory. To meet the demand, the government decided to activate more expensive sources, such as thermoelectric plants, which led to an increase in electricity bills.

The drought has also harmed food production. The same lack of rain brought down important crops for Brazil, such as coffee, sugar and tomatoes. Meat and eggs were also affected. As a result, food was 12.54% more expensive in the 12-month period up to October 2021. This increase is also a result of the rise in commodities — primary goods — in the international market.

The same happened with oil, which also rose in price abroad. The transformation of oil into its derivatives is often carried out by Petrobras on some fronts abroad. Therefore, since 2016, the state-owned company bases its costs not only on the domestic market, but also on the fluctuation of the price of a barrel in the international market. Because of this, gasoline has already accumulated a high of 73% since the beginning of the year, and diesel, of 65.3%. Cooking gas was also 37.19% more expensive.

Last, but not least, we have the increase in the dollar, which for some time now exceeded R$ 5. In view of the difficulties in overcoming the Covid-19 health crisis and the uncertainties regarding the economic recovery, Brazil was losing the confidence of foreign investors. As we depend on imported inputs and we are in short supply, with a high exchange rate, the result could only be high inflation.

If not for social isolation, could the situation be better?

The answer to that question is “not much”. That simple. “It is not correct to say that ‘stay at home’ did this because what made staying at home was a matter of public health, which could only get worse if rates had grown above the already exorbitant number that it is. Health is also a market for work, the offer depends on healthy people working. So, if you weaken this point too, what’s left?”, asks Elton Casagrande.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has registered 22.2 million cases and 618,000 deaths by Covid-19. For a long time, social isolation was the best way to contain the spread of the virus. A survey carried out by the State University of Campinas (Unicamp), in partnership with the University of Texas, evaluated the aggregate economic impacts in the municipalities of São Paulo affected by the pandemic. The results showed that there is no evidence that those who performed isolation more severely had a worse economic performance than others.

Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil Copom raises Selic to 9.25% at its last meeting of the year

On December 8, the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) readjusted the basic interest rate, the Selic, to 9.25%, as a way of controlling inflation. The idea is that, with higher interest rates, people give up on loans and financing and, consequently, buy less. As demand declines, supply increases, and prices get lower.

But, in the opinion of the specialist in Public Administration and also a professor at Unesp, Alvaro Martim Guedes, this should not solve this problem. “This is enough to remunerate factors, but not to hold back inflation. Of course, it has an anti-inflationary effect, but the limit for this is not to control inflation. Controlling inflation depends on other factors that go far beyond the Central Bank’s policy “.

“From the point of view of public administration, what would be most important for us is debt management, financing is debt,” he continues.

The economist, on the other hand, has a slightly more optimistic view. “I really hope that the higher Selic will impact inflation, because, if not, we will have a double dose of problems. The interest rate is designed for demand, to inhibit consumption. If people don’t buy, the products stay on the shelves. This leads to a readjustment of the final prices, but it can also reduce business profits or lead to unemployment – which is more likely.”

“Now, inflation should go into decline from March or April of next year. The effect of raising interest rates is very strong. So, you know what will happen? People will think three times before making a loan or a loan, they will be discouraged,” he points out.

What could the government do now to control inflation?

Jair Bolsonaro faces a major challenge for 2022, the year he is running for re-election for president. His biggest opponent, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), has been leading the voting intentions, with 48% for the first round, compared to Bolsonaro’s 22%, according to a Datafolha poll released on the 16th. in every four Brazilians, the current government is responsible for the rise in inflation in recent months, and for 71% it is also at least partially responsible for the increase in unemployment in the country.

“The big problem is this: the government declared a neoliberal program and did not follow the guide it set out to do. What we are seeing is the result of a contradictory economic policy. This paralyzes economic activity, increases the degree of uncertainty for the future, and investors’ expectations in general are diminished. The government ended the third year of its mandate with an early election dispute, and next year, everything indicates that we will be in the same situation: on hold”, evaluates the Professor Alvaro Martim Guedes.

We asked experts what they thought the federal government’s economic team should do to try to control inflation, and the answer we got is that ‘it’s not that easy’.

“Here we have a strongly indexed economy. To control inflation, first, we need an international economic recovery and, second, a stability in the value of the currency. This doesn’t happen in the short term, neither of them. So, it won’t. happen now in 2021, and it is unlikely that it will happen in 2022. Even if we have already lost our inflationary memory, it is still present in indexing”, says Martim Guedes.

“At this moment, it is very difficult, because we would have to have a policy in another market that we call the international currency market, that is, we should appreciate the exchange rate. This movement to reduce spending in reais to buy the dollar — therefore, an exchange rate appreciation would help us to import things, reduce the cost of production and reduce competition with foreign products. But this has an effect on employment. Every time we buy products abroad, we don’t produce.” says Casagrande.