WhatsApp: New feature allows you to pause and listen to audio before sending it

If you are used to listening to your audios on Whatsapp soon after they are sent, know that you will love this novelty. Last week the messenger started to implement the option of pausing the recording of the voice message to play it back before it is sent in the chat.

To use the new feature, you need to record the audio in the so-called “hands-free” mode. In this case, just tap the microphone icon in the conversation and slide it up until it “locks” the recording. Pause and playback options will appear in the bar right after.

How to send a voice message the traditional way:

open a conversation on Whatsapp; Tap and hold your finger on the microphone, now start talking; Once finished, remove your finger from the microphone and the voice message will be sent automatically.

How to record in handsfree mode and listen before sending:

Open a conversation on the messaging platform; Tap the microphone and slide it up; Remove your finger and start recording your message without the need to keep pressing the microphone; If you want to listen to the content before sending it, tap the stop icon and then choose the play icon to listen to your recording; While listening to the audio, tap the trash can icon to delete the voice message or tap send to complete the sending.

The WABetaInfo portal, specialized in anticipating the news of Whatsapp, reported on Wednesday (22) that the messenger is testing a new interface for the voice calling service.

The novelty was found in the latest beta version of the application. According to the information, the new screen will be more intuitive and compact, making life easier for users who usually use the resource.

Otherwise, the Whatsapp you must also make a new configuration in the central part of the screen, transforming the contact into a kind of card or card with rounded corners.

As mentioned, so far the new setup is only being tested on the Beta messenger for iOS devices. But not all users of the version had access to the new call screen.

However, the expectation is that when it is released for the Whatsapp stable also reaches Android devices. However, according to the website, the application does not usually use the call page to continue with the design in the system.

This way, it’s possible that the new design doesn’t suffer any changes in Android.