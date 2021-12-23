Which vaccines protect against Ômicron and how many doses should be taken? see what is known

RIO — With the advancement of Ômicron around the world, researchers in the field of health have focused their efforts on evaluating the best form of protection against the new variant of the coronavirus. The studies that evaluated the different booster doses of the vaccine (including combinations between the manufacturers) showed that all were more effective for prevention than the use of just two doses. But in relation to variants of the disease, especially Ômicron, what is known to this day?

The British CoV-Boost project, a union of researchers, showed in a study published in the medical journal Lancet that, in addition to the original virus from Chinese samples from Wuhan, the serum of patients with a booster dose was tested against Beta variants (discovered in Africa South) and Delta (discovered in India). The specific strain of virus, however, did not greatly affect the outcome of booster doses.

Good news. However, the protection against Ômicron is slightly less than the vaccines offered against previous versions of Covid, but the supplemental dose should still keep many people out of the hospital.

UK researchers have analyzed the likely impact a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine will have on Ômicron, and say it could provide around 85% protection against severe cases of the disease.

See the latest studies on the variant below.

AstraZeneca

Clinical trials conducted by the University of Oxford in England, released on Thursday, showed that the third dose of AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 significantly increased the immune response to the Ômicron variant compared with results from just two doses.

It was concluded that two doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines induce few neutralizing antibodies against Ômicron. The extra dose significantly increases antibody concentrations.

Pharmaceuticals Pfizer and BioNTech declared on Dec. 7 that two doses of the vaccine may not be enough to protect against infection with the Ômicron variant, but that three doses are capable of neutralizing the new strain.

According to preliminary data from the companies, a third dose provides a similar level of neutralizing antibodies to Ômicron as seen after two doses against the original strain or previous variants.

Before the emergence of the new strain, research showed that the immunizing agent was able to reduce the risk of hospitalizations by more than 90%. The effectiveness against infections in fully vaccinated people was around 33%.

A study by Discovery Health, in partnership with the Medical Research Council of South Africa (SAMRC), released on December 14, found that two doses of Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 had 70% of efficacy against hospitalizations amid increasing cases of the Ômicron variant in South Africa. The research did not analyze the effects of the booster dose.

Coronavac

A study in Hong Kong, also released on Thursday, indicated that three doses of CoronaVac vaccine against Covid-19 do not produce enough levels of antibodies to fight the Ômicron variant.

However, the analysis revealed that the Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose provided “protective levels” of antibodies against Ômicron for those who had completed the regimen with CoronaVac. According to researchers, three doses of Pfizer are also sufficient to achieve protection.

The most recent research was conducted by researchers at the University of Hong Kong and the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and funded by the Health and Medical Research Fund and the Hong Kong Government.

However, another study conducted in China, led by scientist Xiangxi Wang, a researcher at the Laboratory of Infection and Immunity of the Institute of Biophysics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, analyzed more than 500 units of neutralizing antibodies obtained after the application of the third dose of Coronavac and concluded that the booster produces antibodies capable of recognizing the Ômicron variant.

“About a third of the antibodies showed high binding affinity to the Spike protein of the strains of concern, including Ômicron, which has more than 30 mutations,” Wang said in a statement from the Butantan Institute.

Janssen

Janssen pharmaceutical studies on the effectiveness of vaccines against Ômicron are still ongoing. The company said it is carrying out analyzes in partnership with research groups in South Africa, with serum samples from participants obtained in trials, on the booster dose.

In addition, Janssen said it intends to seek a specific vaccine for Ômicron, which will be developed if necessary.

Modern

Moderna, an American pharmaceutical company that developed one of the vaccines against Covid-19 currently in use in the United States, but not in Brazil, said on Monday that the immunizing agent increased protection against the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, according to clinical tests carried out by the company. company. The booster dose of the vaccine can raise antibodies against Ômicron 83-fold.

The drugmaker is expected to develop a specific vaccine for the Ômicron variant, and hopes to advance clinical trials in early 2022.

Interchangeability of vaccines

The Hong Kong analysis revealed that the Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose provided “protective levels” of antibodies against Ômicron for those who had completed the CoronaVac regimen. That is, whoever is immunized by CoronaVac will have immunity against Ômicron if they take the booster dose from Pfizer, but will not show the same immune response without any booster or with the third dose from the same manufacturer.

The city of Rio will favor the “mixture of vaccines”, a scheme known by specialists as heterologous vaccination, in the application of the third dose of the immunizing agent against Covid-19. The measure aims to promote a greater immune response in the body, as suggested by international studies.

There is still little information about the interchangeability of vaccines in relation to Ômicron, but in relation to the original form of the virus, it has been presented as a positive alternative.

According to a publication by Oxford University in the Lancet magazine, the combination of a dose of anticovid vaccine from AstraZeneca or Pfizer with the 2nd dose of the immunizing agent from Moderna or Novavax produces a greater immune response than if the 2nd dose is of the same immunizing agent for the form original from Covid-19.

The heterologous vaccination proposal is promising and has been adopted as a strategy in countries such as Canada and some European countries, such as Spain. Researchers agree that the “mixture” of vaccines may have a positive synergistic effect on the immune response, boosting the memory T cell response.