Whindersson Nunes on stage farewell: “I’ll come back ten times stronger”

Comedian Whindersson Nunes used his social networks to announce his plans for 2022. On Monday (20), the artist revealed that he is preparing a new project to be launched next year, the show “This is not a cult”.

Whindersson already has an international tour scheduled for 2022, with shows in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. In the second half, after the presentations of his new show, the comedian intends to move away from the stage.

This Sunday, after making his last presentation of the year in Rio de Janeiro, Whindersson shared the news with the public on Twitter and Instagram.

“Yesterday was the meeting to decide on the future of my life and career after realizing that this life does not take anything, not fame, not glory, much less everything I buy with what I earn with it”, he reflected.

“My last show will be called ‘This is not a cult’, because I see that most are there looking for a friendly word to give them a way to go. It’s going to look a lot like a cult, but it’s not,” revealed Whindersson, adding to his expectations: “It’s going to be the best thing I’ve ever done.”

In the publication, the comedian took the opportunity to vent about his relationship with fame. “I’m only loved by people as I am, because they know me, and I love that love, but [a fama] it affected me on other levels and I think I still don’t know how to deal with it, I need to assimilate and understand what to do with it”, he concluded.

A few hours later, he returned to the subject in videos published in Instagram stories, reinforcing his motivation to opt for a career break.

“I kind of didn’t have adolescence. I was a child until I was 20 years old, and after that I’ve been working since forever, I’ve only done that until today. Now I want to connect back”, explained the artist, who said he was very happy with the decision.

“Deciding to go away seems to put everything under my control again, gives me a new future, gives me a lot of ideas, and I’m going to come back 10x stronger.”

Whindersson Nunes began his career as a YouTuber when he was still a teenager, in the state of Piauí, where he was born.

Earlier this month, Whindersson Nunes released the book Living as a Warrior.

In the work, he narrates his personal and professional trajectory, addressing issues such as drug addiction, the end of his relationship with the singer Luísa Sonza and the loss of his son João Miguel 24 hours after his birth, still in 2021.