Who is the father of Tiago Leifert, mentioned in a letter from Ícaro Silva?

An excerpt of Ícaro Silva’s open letter to Tiago Leifert caught the public’s attention: the part in which he insinuates that Tiago Leifert was successful at Globo for having “a relative in the right place” and the “correct surname”.

A lot of people didn’t understand: he refers to Gilberto Leifert, father of the former BBB presenter who was Director of Market Relations at Globo between 1988 and 2018. The area is linked to the commercial part, and deals with advertising.

And it wasn’t just at Globo that Gilberto Leifert was the boss: he was also executive director and, later, president of Conar (National Advertising Self-Regulation Council), between 1980 and 2018 — the year he retired. The agency is responsible for overseeing the ethics of advertisements in Brazil.

Gilberto Leifert lived with his son at Globo for 12 years Image: Disclosure

Tiago spoke about his father on “Mais Você” in September, shortly after announcing his departure from the network. He said that he was known on Globo since childhood:

“I was born and raised here. This is literal. Globo São Paulo did not exist, none of that existed here when my father came to work here. I used to go in his room to play as little ones”, said Tiago Leifert.

I used to work in his room, I met a lot of people who later became CEOs, I played in their room. When I was hired by SporTV in 2006, the drivers who took us to the game had taken me to school a few times, had lunch at my house, knew my dog. James Leifert

“So this here goes way beyond a job, I met my wife here. My sister met her husband here, too. Leaving here is leaving home, real,” he added.

The trajectory of Tiago Leifert

Tiago Leifert joined Rede Globo in 2006 and, two years later, was promoted to editor-in-chief and presenter of Globo Esporte de São Paulo — he was responsible for reformulating the network’s sports coverage. In 2012, he left the sport and moved to entertainment, taking on the presentation of “The Voice Brasil”.

In 2015, Tiago moved to “É de Casa”, and the following year he headed “The Voice Kids Brasil”. In 2017, he took over the command of “Big Brother Brazil”.

This year, when he was about to inform his father of the decision to leave Globo, he was summoned to replace Faustão until Luciano Huck could take over “Domingão”. In September, he made his departure from the network official.