WHO: ‘No country will overcome the pandemic with booster doses’ – 12/22/2021

Geneva, December 22, 2021 (AFP) – The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned this Wednesday (22) against the illusion that it is possible to overcome the covid-19 pandemic by administering booster doses.

“No country will be able to overcome the pandemic with booster vaccinations and these are not a green light to celebrate as we had predicted,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference in Geneva, just days before Christmas.

“These indiscriminate booster programs could even prolong the pandemic rather than end it, by shifting the available doses to countries with high vaccination rates, giving the virus more possibilities to spread and mutate,” Dr. Tedros said.

“It is important to remember that the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths are from unvaccinated people who have not received a booster dose,” he insisted, adding: “and we must be very clear” that “(current) vaccines are both effective against the delta variant as against the omicron”.

According to the WHO Immunization Policy Expert Committee (SAGE), at least 126 countries have already given instructions to inject a booster dose and 120 of them have already started campaigns in this regard.

They are mostly rich or middle-income countries, but “no poor country has yet developed a reinforcement program,” SAGE said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Immunization efforts must continue to focus on reducing deaths and the most serious cases and protecting the health system,” SAGE highlighted in its findings.

“Public health and social measures remain an essential component of the covid-19 prevention strategy, particularly with regard to the omicron variant,” insist these experts.

During the press conference, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, who is in charge of managing the pandemic at the WHO, urged caution and insisted on personal responsibility to prevent the virus from continuing to circulate, although she admitted that it is difficult.

vog/nl/age/es/aa/mvv