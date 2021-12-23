Who supported Icarus against Tiago Leifert

Ícaro Silva publicly spoke about the text in which Tiago Leifert criticized him for classifying “BBB” as “mediocre entertainment”. Many celebrities, including ex-BBBs, supported the actor’s “Secret Truths 2” response to the presenter.

Jessica Ellen, Débora Nascimento, Giovanna Lancellotti, Stephanie Ribeiro, Fabiula Nascimento and Samantha Schmutz were some famous people who liked Ícaro’s post. The list is extensive and includes other personalities from the artistic world such as Grazi Massafera, Monica Iozzi, Bruno Gagliasso, Giovanna Ewbank, Gaby Amarantos and Marcelo Serrado. Marina Ruy Barbosa liked both posts, both by Tiago Leifert and by Ícaro Silva.

Many ex-BBBs also stood by the actor, among them who went through editions of the reality show led by Leifert. Babu Santana, Thelma and Manu Gavassi, from “BBB 20”, are some of them.

Ícaro Silva and Tiago Leifert exchanged criticism on social media because of the ‘BBB’ Image: Reproduction

understand the crap

Ícaro Silva was speculated as one of the participants for “BBB 21”, but the actor denied that he will be in the program and detonated the format that has been shown for almost 20 years by TV Globo.

Faced with the repercussions and the wave of cancellation against Ícaro, Leifert joined the fray by defending the program he led for five years.

“Thinking that what you do is superior is not based on facts, it’s really arrogance. No metric can support what you’ve written: neither audience, revenue, repercussion, relevance, etc. Only your personal taste is on your side on this one, but it’s not personal when you write it on the social network,” Leifert said.

Not only did we not harm you, we probably paid your salary in that last aê (sic)!. — James Leifert.

After the presenter’s letter, Ícaro returned to social media and published a social review: “You’ll probably never understand this, but for a black person who wants to be featured, hired or employed, he needs to be really excellent.

So there’s no way you’re paying my salary, James — Icaro Silva.

“If it weren’t for my talent, my history, my trajectory, a daily p*** fight and this pretty face I don’t even think I would be alive”, completed the Globo actor.