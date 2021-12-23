Why the world’s first octopus ‘farm’ is generating controversy

Claire Marshall – BBC Environment and Rural Affairs Correspondent

posted on 12/22/2021 9:23 AM

News that the world’s first commercial octopus farm is closer to becoming a reality in Spain has been greeted with dismay by scientists and conservationists who have argued that animals should not be bred in captivity.

Specialists argue that, in addition to being intelligent, these invertebrates are “sentient” creatures – that is, considered capable of feeling pain and emotions. Thus, as the octopus was never domesticated, with the information available today it would not be possible to guarantee its well-being in a breeding site.

In Bristol, UK, hobbyist Stacey Tonkin works with these animals on a daily basis. She’s part of a team of five city aquarium professionals who take turns caring for Davy Jones, DJ, a giant Pacific octopus – and says he reacts differently to each of them.

When she lifts the tank lid to feed DJ, he often leaves his cave to see her and puts his arms on the glass.

That’s if you’re in a good mood.

Octopuses live for about four years – so at one year, according to her, DJ is the equivalent of a teenager.

“He definitely shows what you’d expect from a teenager – some days he’s pretty grumpy and sleeps all day. Others he’s very playful, active, wants to run around in his tank and show off.”

Caregivers feed the octopus mussels and shrimp and pieces of fish and crab. Sometimes they put the food in a dog toy so the animal can play with its tentacles and practice its hunting skills.

The color of the octopus, says Stacey, changes according to your mood.

“When it’s orange-brown, it’s more like a kind of active or playful feeling. With spots it’s more curious and interested. Sometimes it’s swimming in shades of orange and brown, it comes close to you and it’s full of spots, just watching. It’s amazing.”

For her, the animal shows its intelligence through its eyes.

“When you look at him and he looks at you, you can feel there’s something there.”

The UK is preparing to include in its legislation an amendment to the Animal Welfare Bill that recognizes the octopus as a “sentient” animal.

The change comes after a team of experts examined more than 300 scientific studies and concluded that there was “strong scientific evidence” that these invertebrates could experience pleasure, excitement and joy, as well as pain and anguish.

The authors said they were “convinced that raising octopuses in a state of high welfare was impossible” and that the government “could consider banning the importation of octopuses grown in farms” in the future.

The consumption of these animals, however, continues to grow – from Asia to the Mediterranean and, increasingly, in the United States. In South Korea, creatures are sometimes eaten alive.

The number of octopuses in the wild is decreasing and prices are rising. An estimated 350,000 tons are caught each year – more than 10 times the 1950 volume.

In this context, the race to discover the secret to raising octopuses in captivity has dragged on for decades. That’s because it’s not simple to “tame” them, as they only eat live food and need a carefully controlled environment.

Companies in countries like Mexico, Japan and Australia have already invested in this area, but it was a Spanish multinational, Nueva Pescanova (NP), the first to announce the actual start of cultivation, scheduled for 2022. The meat of the animal would begin to be sold in 2023.

The company developed its method based on a survey by the Spanish Oceanographic Institute that addresses the reproductive habits of common octopus – octopus vulgaris.

According to PortSEurope, the commercial farm will be located near the port of Las Palmas, in the Canary Islands, with an expected production of 3,000 tonnes of octopus per year. Also according to the portal, the initiative, according to the company, would help to reduce the amount of wild animals removed from nature.

Getty Images Initiatives in Mexico, Japan and Australia have already studied raising octopuses in captivity

Sought several times by the BBC report, Nueva Pescanova did not respond to requests for details on the conditions in which the octopuses will be kept. Information such as the size of the tanks, the food the animals will be fed and how they will be slaughtered were not revealed.

A group of researchers from the USA, Australia and England a few years ago described the raising of animals in captivity as “ethical and ecologically unjustified”.

In October of this year, the activist organization Compassion in World Farming (CIWF) tried to contact governments in several countries – including Spain – urging them to ban the initiative.

“These animals are amazing. They are lonely and very smart. Putting them in sterile tanks without cognitive stimulation is wrong,” says Elena Lara, research manager at CIWF. According to her, anyone who has seen the 2021 Oscar-winning documentary – Professor Polvo (My Octopus Teacher) – will understand the question.

Getty Images Conservationists have argued against captive breeding for years

Octopuses have large, complex brains. Their intelligence has been proven in several scientific experiments – where they have, for example, been observed using coconut and sea shells to hide and defend themselves, and where they have shown that they can learn tasks quickly.

They also managed to escape from aquariums and steal traps set by fishermen.

Animals do not have skeletons to protect them and are highly territorial. Therefore, they could easily be harmed in captivity. If there were more than one octopus in a tank, experts say they could start eating each other.

If the octopus farm is set up in Spain, it appears that the creatures raised there will receive little protection under European law. Octopuses – and other invertebrate cephalopods – are considered sentient beings, but EU legislation covering the welfare of farm animals only applies to vertebrates – creatures that have a backbone.

Furthermore, according to CIWF, there is currently no scientifically validated method for their humane slaughter.

Cultivation of aquatic animals

– Aquaculture is the term given to the creation of aquatic animals for food

– It is the fastest growing food production sector in the world

– The global aquaculture market is growing around 5% a year and is projected to reach nearly US$ 245 billion by 2027

– About 580 aquatic species are cultivated worldwide

– As the human population grows, global aquaculture can provide a vital source of food

– Fish kept in captivity tend to be more aggressive and to contract more diseases

– The European Union has recently published guidelines recognizing the “lack of good management practices” and “research gaps” in the impact of aquaculture on animal and public health

Humans and octopuses shared a common ancestor 560 million years ago. This is one of the facts cited by evolutionary biologist Jakob Vinther, from the University of Bristol (United Kingdom), when talking about his concerns regarding the subject of creation in captivity.

“We have an example of an organism that has evolved to have an intelligence that is extremely comparable to ours.”

Their problem-solving, play and curiosity skills are very similar to those of humans, says Vinther – and yet they are “out of this world”.

“This is potentially what it would be like if we were to meet an intelligent alien from a different planet.”

Nueva Pescanova states on its website that it is “firmly committed to aquaculture as a method to reduce pressure on fisheries and ensure sustainable, safe, healthy and controlled resources, complementing fisheries.”

CIWF’s Lara argues, however, that NP’s actions are purely commercial and the company’s environmental argument is not logical. “This does not mean that fishermen will stop fishing (octopus).”

She says octopus farming could increase the growing pressure on wild fish stocks.

Octopuses are carnivores and need to eat two to three times their own weight of food to live. Currently, about a third of the fish caught around the planet are turned into feed for other animals – and about half of that amount goes to aquaculture.

Thus, farmed octopus could be fed with fish products from stocks that are already overexploited.

The activist is concerned about consumers who want to do the right thing and may think that eating farmed octopus is better than wild-caught octopus.

“It’s nothing more ethical – the animal will suffer for a lifetime,” she says.

A 2019 report led by New York University associate professor of environmental studies Jennifer Jacquet points out that banning octopus farming would not leave humans without enough food.

That will mean “only rich consumers will pay more for increasingly scarce wild octopuses,” he says.

Getty Images ‘Pulpo a la Gallega’ is a common Spanish dish

The entire debate is fraught with cultural complexities.

Industrial agriculture on land has evolved differently across the world. Pigs, for example, have proven to be smart – so what’s the difference between an industrially farmed pig making a bacon sandwich and an industrially farmed octopus being put on a Spanish dish Pulpo a la Gallega?

Conservationists argue that the sensitivity of many farm animals was not known when intensive systems were set up and past mistakes should not be repeated.

Because pigs have been domesticated many years ago, we have enough knowledge of their needs and we know how to improve their lives, says Lara.

“The problem with octopuses is that they are completely wild, so we don’t know exactly what they need, or how we can make a better life for them.”

Given everything we know about the intelligence of octopuses, and the fact that they are not essential for food security, should an intelligent and complex creature begin mass-produced for food?

“They are extremely complex beings,” says Vinther.

“I think as humans we have to respect that if we’re going to grow them or eat them.”

Have watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!