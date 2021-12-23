Will I have to go to Mass twice on Christmas weekend?

The question for many Catholics is: would the Christmas Mass, which falls on Saturday this year, also fulfill the Sunday precept?

Christmas, being the second biggest celebration of the Church year (after Easter), brings with it the precept of attending Mass. The Church invites us to praise and thank God for the glory of the Incarnation and to share that joy with one another in our parish.

Indeed, the Christmas Mass is a beautiful experience. Many don’t even see this celebration as a “must”. On the contrary: going to Mass on this date with family and friends is a source of enormous pride and happiness.

And when Christmas falls on Saturday?

This year (2021), Christmas falls on Saturday, which means we will have two consecutive holy days. Yes, because Sunday is also a day of precept!

So this weekend, Catholics are required to attend Mass not only at Christmas, but also on Sunday, the Lord’s day.

How to fulfill both obligations

The Church invites us to gather at Christmas, as well as on the Feast of the Holy Family, which takes place this year on Sunday, December 26th. For this, we must first choose a time to attend the Christmas Mass. It can be any of the following:

Christmas Eve Mass on December 24th;

Midnight Mass on December 24/25;

Christmas morning Mass on December 25th (at 4pm at the latest).

From 4 pm onwards, the liturgy officially “changes”, and the Mass, even though it is a “day” on December 25, would refer to the Sunday liturgy.

This year, however, most parishes are canceling the Saturday night vigil Mass to reduce any confusion. It’s best to check your parish’s schedule.

Shutterstock

the sunday

To fulfill the Sunday obligation, choose one of these alternatives:

Mass on Saturday night (any time after 4pm on December 25th);

Sunday Mass on December 26th.

Many people will choose to attend the Christmas Eve Mass on December 24th and then again on Sunday December 26th, leaving Christmas Day open for family celebrations.

Anyway, regardless of how you decide to attend Mass this weekend, decide to see it as an “invitation” rather than an “obligation”. May we come together as a parish family and rejoice in the birth of the Lord!



