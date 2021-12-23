Willian comments on foreign interest in Rger Guedes and believes Corinthians will seek titles

Last Monday, Willian, Corinthians striker and number 10, held a friendly at the end of the year with friends at the Municipal Stadium of Santana do Parnaíba. The player, before the match, spoke about Róger Guedes, teammate who has been rousing eyes from abroad.

“It has to stay, right. He just arrived, he has to stay a while longer. It hasn’t even started yet, next year we’ll try to look for titles,” said Willian in an interview with SportTV.

During the month of December, Róger Guedes was the target of interest from three different clubs. The first, Sharjah, from the United Arab Emirates, had a proposal denied by Timão and the shirt 123 himself explained, at a press conference, that his desire is to stay in the alvinegro area of ​​Parque São Jorge. Days later, Neto revealed a desire by Roma for the attacker.

The most recent case concerns Krasnodar, from Russia, which also made an official proposal. In addition to Willian’s message about the athlete’s permanence, Alessandro and Roberto de Andrade said, at a press conference held this month, that the goal is to win titles in 2022. For that, it is important to count on the hired reinforcements.

The 123 shirt was present in 19 games of the Brazilian Championship, having scored seven goals and helped with two assists. Willian, in turn, played nine matches, getting further away due to a thigh injury. On vacation after the end of the season, the athletes from Timão have a rerun scheduled for January 10th.

