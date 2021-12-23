With a session at dawn, AL-CE approves salary changes for 19 categories of servers – PontoPoder

In extraordinary sessions that began around 21:00 on Wednesday (22) and continued until shortly after 1:00 AM on Thursday (23), the deputies of Ceará Legislative Assembly (AL-CE) approved salary changes for 19 categories of employees of the State, as well as readjustment of salaries of the governor and vice-governor.

In addition to the individual agreements that provide for bonuses and restructuring of positions and careers, the percentage of 10.74% of the general readjustment of civil servants in 2022 was approved, with payment in installments in January and May of next year.

The announcement of the proposals was made by Governor Camilo Santana (PT) shortly after 7 pm and sent to AL-CE afterwards. The impact on the budget of the readjustments should be around BRL 293 million

The changes affect servers in the following areas of the State:

Secretariat of Cities;

Planning and Management Secretariat;

Adagri;

Ceará Industrial Technology Center;

State Attorney General;

Palace Guard linked to the Military House and the 1st Guards Policing Company;

Economic Strategy Research Institute;

Agrarian Development Secretariat;

Ceará Institute of Agrarian Development (IDACE)

Institute of Public Servants’ Health (ISSEC)

Superintendence of Hydraulic Works;

Social Protection Secretariat;

Superintendence of Public Works;

Secretariat of Water Resources;

State Board of Education;

State Health Department;

State Department of Education;

Department of Culture;

State Board of Trade.

Other categories already covered in 2021 will also be readjusted in 2022:

Civil police;

Criminal Police;

General Controllership;

Military police;

Fire Department;

Forensic Expertise;

TV Ceara.

“It is a readjustment within the reality that we are experiencing in our country, of financial difficulty, of repercussions on the economy due to the crisis we are experiencing. It is really the envy of many Brazilian states”, pointed out the leader of the Government, Deputy Júlio César Filho ( Citizenship), when reporting the matter to the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ).

Readjustment in the Executive

One of the projects also dealt with the salary readjustment of the state governor and vice-governor, also in the percentage of 10.74%. With the escalation, the governor’s salary should reach R$ 19,498.00 in May 2022, and that of the vice, R$ 14,623.00, in the same period.

The readjustment of salaries, in the case of heads of the Executive, is defined by the Board of Directors of the Legislative Assembly.

Military

Deputy Soldado Noélio (Pros) questioned the readjustment percentages for the military, pointing out whether or not there would be wage losses in view of previous agreements with the category.

The Government leader clarified that the readjustment proposal defines that there will not be “loss of other increases granted”, that is, the benefits will be cumulative.

2022 budget

The Budget proposal for 2022 is estimated at R$ 28.5 billion. According to the text of the project, the expected growth of the state’s GDP is around 2.73% in 2022.

Upon announcing the readjustment, the governor recalled that in 2021, due to the restriction of Complementary Law 173, of the Federal Government, the states were unable to readjust and increase salaries.

“But even so, during 2021 we negotiated with several categories in Ceará. We forwarded the salary improvement projects to the Legislative Assembly, which were voted on, and which will have repercussions and will start in January 2022”, pointed out Camilo.

VAT

Last night, the bill that exceptionally grants a discount on the 2022 IPVA was also analyzed.

According to the law, there will be a 10% discount for the payment of tax credit paid in cash; and 5% for payment made in up to five successive monthly installments.

During a discussion at the Budget Committee, Deputy Delegado Cavalcante (PTB) asked for views on the matter, postponing the conclusion of the analysis.

last session of the year

Also on Thursday (23), the Assembly will have an ordinary session from 10:30 am. There is an expectation of the arrival of readjustments by the Legislative, Judiciary and State Audit Court (TCE-CE) servers.

President Evandro Leitão (PDT), at the end of the session, anticipated that the readjustment in the Legislative should follow the same percentage of the Executive, 10.74%.

Deputies can only go into recess after concluding discussions on the Budget, which should happen this Thursday with the approval of the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO), the IPVA amnesty and the Budget itself.