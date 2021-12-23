With an increase in federal police, Bolsonaro picks fights with servers

posted on 12/23/2021 06:00 / updated on 12/23/2021 07:48



By ensuring the adjustment of R$1.9 billion to the federal police in the 2022 Budget, President Jair Bolsonaro pleased an important part of his electorate, particularly the 45,000 civil servants that make up the corporation. On the other hand, the gesture provoked the ire of several other categories of servants, who also demand adjustments.

Also members of the civil service elite, Internal Revenue auditors began handing out senior positions as soon as next year’s Budget was approved. It was a reaction to the budget cuts established by the tax authorities.

The category also promises to stop the work. An assembly is scheduled for today. According to the National Union of Tax Auditors for Revenue (Sindifisco Nacional), more than 500 auditors asked to leave their functions, including delegates, heads of divisions, heads of teams and substitutes, and supervisory and tax credit management servers.

The president of Sindifisco Nacional, Kleber Cabral, points out that the Revenue has suffered from budget cuts for years, but that the situation intensified during the Bolsonaro government. “Minister Paulo Guedes congratulates and that’s it. And, now, we are at a more acute moment. I think it’s a combo of ingredients that ended up setting fire to the Internal Revenue Service,” he told Correio.

“Too serious”

The Revenue’s most recent salary agreement dates back to five years, and the last adjustment took place in 2019. The agency has also been without a competition since 2014. According to Cabral, the last straw was excluding auditors to benefit police officers. “The ingredient that spiced up and stirred everyone’s pride here is that this budget cut was made to provide for the readjustment of security,” he says.

“No one is against valuing career A or B, but cutting the operating resource of the agency that collects to enable the readjustment alone of another position was something too serious”, he ponders.

In response to criticism, security servers list their needs. The director of the National Federation of Federal Highway Police Officers (Fenaprf), Raphael Casotti, demands from the class in search of restructuring. “We have been fighting for a long time for the restructuring of our career. It is a better definition of attributions, a construction of a stronger career”, he highlighted.

“We had a public signal from the President of the Republic that this request would be granted, but we still don’t have a bill or provisional measure. Nothing concrete. We are still waiting”, he added.

Organ servants such as the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa); Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE); Institute for Applied Economic Research (IPEA); National Indian Foundation (Funai); Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin); in addition to medical and social security careers, they also charge adjustments.

Campaign

In addition to including the readjustment of civil servants in the 2022 Budget, the president is trying to ensure that agendas linked to the military are approved. Earlier this month, allied deputies came together to impose an emergency regime for the project that creates the Organic Law of the Military Police.

The professor of Brazilian studies at the University of Oklahoma (USA) Fábio de Sá e Silva explains that the government’s gestures represent an attempt to co-opt an institution that could act politically against Bolsonaro’s opponents at the polls. “The president does it through a mixture of rhetoric, celebrating police officers as heroes in the fight against crime, and through politics, as when he created a special mortgage line for this segment”, he points out.

“The result is that, according to a study by the Brazilian Forum on Public Security, not only is the policeman hegemonic among police officers, but about 20% of them even support Bolsonaro in his more radical propositions, such as the closing of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) “, observes Silva.

Interview with Deputy Professor Israel: “It is a desperate measure”

Professor Israel (PV-DF): readjustment to a category denotes contempt for the civil service

President of the Mixed Parliamentary Front in Defense of the Public Service (Servir Brasil), Deputy Professor Israel Batista (PV-DF) believes that the requests for the dismissal of hundreds of occupants of trusted positions in the Federal Revenue are just one of several crises facing the Planalto must face up to having privileged the federal police with salary readjustments. Read excerpts from the interview with the Correio.

What is your opinion on the government’s option to grant readjustments only to federal police officers?

The government nods to a base of support in the public service, which is the foundation of public safety. He had been losing support from that base, and now he is trying to win back anyway, deepening the break that other categories of public service are having with the government. It’s a desperate measure, it’s an attempt to keep the base of public safety on the government’s side, but it demonstrates an immense contempt for the public service in general.

Why?

Several categories have had wages frozen for a long time; have suffered a series of moral harassment by the government. We have these resignations from the Federal Revenue Service, with requests for dismissal from positions of trust. But it must be remembered that, in the last two months, this has become a constant.

What are the other examples?

Just to mention a few examples, it is good to remember Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira), it is good to remember Capes (Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel); It is good to remember, now, the role of resistance that the servers of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) had to play in relation to the government, so we are very concerned about the way in which the government acts. They shouldn’t favor one category over others.

What would be more correct?

There should be a presentation of a government policy to preserve the purchasing power of public servants’ salaries. This is what we, as Servir Brasil, stand for. This policy has to be publicized and discussed with society.

Is the readjustment another initiative by the president to interfere politically in the Federal Police?

First, it is important to say that electoral interest is evident, despite representing a face of public service, and has an impact on the opinion formation of public security officials. So, it is not to be discarded. Electoral interest is in the field of people who deal with the area of ​​public security. And when any part of public safety is hit, it benefits a president’s defense narrative in that area specifically. Now, this point you bring up has been discussed a lot in Congress.

What were the impacts on the FP?

The president’s interventions in the Federal Police had a negative impact on associations representing the Federal Police, between delegates and agents. They had a negative impact on more experienced police officers and police officers, as there is a feeling that they were cast out of trust roles in favor of less experienced police officers and police officers who were linked to the president’s family. This (salary) increase would be a way of, excuse the term, of clearing the bar. There are two groups in the PF that remain dissatisfied: the representative associations, and I think the president nods at them, and the more experienced agents and delegates.

Do you think 2022 will be a year of crisis between the government and public servants?

Definitely yes. We, from the public service front, at Servir Brasil, are going to argue the presidential candidates, asking them to present to society their plans for the preservation of purchasing power. Even though there is no increase for the categories, they want more clarity about the government’s salary policy in relation to the public service.

In short: servers want satisfaction.

We want planning, we want programming capacity, predictability, and we want the government to respond to the different categories of public service given the fact that Brazil is going through a very serious inflationary process.

Does the government’s option to privilege only one category of public servants weaken the proposal for administrative reform?

The administrative reform proposal was profoundly weakened because of the inconsistency of the text presented by the government. It is obvious that when the government nods to one category and simply ignores the demands of other categories, it helps to galvanize a movement to reject any proposal that comes from that government. Certainly, next year, if the government continues to act in this way, will be a year of mobilization of categories and union of categories that are not benefited by this nod against the proposals and against the government itself, it is important to remember.