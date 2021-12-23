With cleavage and belly showing, Poliana Rocha steals the show at the Virginia party: ”Maravilhosa”

Poliana Rocha, mother-in-law from Virginia, opted for luxurious orange pajamas and got everyone talking on the web

Poliana Rocha (45), wife of country singer Leonardo (58), once again stopped social media after showing one of her looks!

Last Tuesday night, 21st, the blonde showed the pajamas chosen to attend her daughter-in-law’s party, Virginia Fonseca (22) who celebrated the mark of 30 million followers on his Instagram account.

With a completely orange look, Poliana showed that she bet on pants and a low-cut blouse, which also left her belly out. Plus of course a high heel and a bag to finish.

“Ready to honor my daughter-in-law @virginia. Congratulations on your achievements…”, she wrote in the subtitle of the video, in which she appeared parading with a song by Beyonce (40).

Of course, through the comments, Poliana drew praise from her followers: “waaaau”, “my God, what a mirage”, “for everything, too perfect”, “it’s wonderful that she speaks”, were just some of the messages.

