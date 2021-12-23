With inflation of 10.42% in 2021, is it still worth paying IPTU and IPVA in a single installment? See what analysts recommend

RIO — With the approach of a new year, many are already starting to prepare their pockets to pay for expenses such as IPTU and IPVA, which start to be charged in January. However, with a preview of inflation accumulating a high of 10.42% in 2021 and with unfavorable projections for 2022, the taxpayer may wonder if it is really worth chasing the discounts offered by cities and states for those who decide to pay off debts in a single installment, rather than splitting the amount over the months.

2022 IPVA:Check which states have already released their calendars

The answer to this question, however, is not so simple and divides experts’ opinions. For the professor of personal finance at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), William Eid Junior, other factors must be taken into account, such as the rise in the basic interest rate, the Selic, now at 9.25%, which can make the long-term debt installments.

– It’s more advantage to pay in installments because the Selic went up and the interest rate charged in installments is lower – explains Eid. — Perhaps a 12% to 13% discount could make cash payments more attractive to the taxpayer.

Impact: Public transport could be the new inflation villain in 2022, with a rise in diesel and driver wage increases

The professor’s suggested discount is not what most states and capitals are offering. In Rio de Janeiro, for example, those who choose not to pay IPVA debt in installments will receive a 3% discount on the total amount. In Minas Gerais, this discount can exceed 3% for taxpayers who remained regular for two consecutive years, but still does not reach the level indicated by the professor.

— I always try to save part of the thirteenth to pay the IPVA in a single installment at the beginning of the year and get rid of it soon, but in addition to having become more expensive, now I don’t know if it’s worth doing it anymore — says the English teacher Vanessa da Cunha, resident of São Paulo, where the discount offered is only 3%.

High Selic: How the interest rate shock and double-digit inflation affect your budget, employment and financing

With the IPTU it is not very different in the main capitals of the country. Even in cities such as Recife (PE) and the Federal District (DF), where discounts for payment in a single IPTU quota can reach up to 10%, the professor still suggests the payment of debt in installments.

— We took Rio de Janeiro, for example, where this discount is 7%. We can consider that the fixed income yield of a risk-free investment is around 10 to 11% per annum. Thus, if I pay an IPTU of R$ 1,000 in installments and apply the value to such income, at the end of 10 months, I would still have around R$ 145 in the account — explains Eid.

In the case of Rio de Janeiro, however, the scenario may become more favorable if the taxpayer has also made the Annual Declaration of Registration Data (DeCAD), whose deduction is 5% — which would mean an accumulated 12% discount after all. This value can rise even more, and may be more than 40%, if the property is one of the more than 60 thousand contemplated by a decree that guarantees a reduction of the value in certain regions of the city.

In the opinion of the finance specialist and director of postgraduate studies at UniAnchieta, Filipe Pires, and the finance professor at Insper, Ricardo Humberto Rocha, this account depends on the personal reserves of each one, which can make the scenario viable for any anticipations payment in some cases.

— Generally speaking, when we make the calculation based on what is offered, it is better to pay in cash than in installments — points out Rocha. — The big problem is whether you prepared to have this disbursement in a single installment.

The inflation of each:See how much your shopping basket has risen in one year

According to experts, going into debt to take advantage of discounts is not the best option, especially with the possibility of the Selic reaching double digits in early 2022, which directly impacts the cost of credit.

– It must be remembered that not everyone has this amount available to make an advance. In this specific case, what must be taken into account is the cost of raising a debt to be entitled to discounts – explains Pires. — Without the possibility of having the value already in account and available, it is unlikely that anyone will be able to pay the single fee. It is viable for those who already have the full amount and can take advantage of these discounts.

Recession: Central Bank raises interest rates to 9.25%, in the biggest cycle of hikes since 2002

The director, still, draws a parallel of the current situation with the time of hyperinflation, in which workers rushed to supermarkets when receiving their salaries because prices were reset daily, with the intention of spending less.

– This decision-making this year, more than in the others, means that leaving the money still means losing value of purchasing power in the short term – says the director. – Everything you can anticipate ends up reducing this loss of purchasing power.

(*Intern, under the guidance of Luciana Rodrigues)