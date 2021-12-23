With lung disease, Zé Neto warns about the use of electronic cigarettes

Singer Zé Neto, Cristiano’s country duo, used his Instagram this Wednesday (12/22) to update fans on his health. He was diagnosed with a focus of glass in the lung, according to his press office.

Zé Neto also issued an alert about the use of electronic cigarettes, and confirmed that his illness was caused by vaper. “Everything is fine and I really had a serious lung problem due to the electronic cigarette. Anyone who messes with this shit, stop it because it’s bad,” he said.

Glass appearance in the lung: understand what Zé Neto’s condition is

“Thank you for those who prayed for me, they wished me good things. It’s all right. There are a lot of people posting disgrace. Everything we do is hard for people to post. But any bad news, everyone posts, spreads and goes viral”, he amended.

“But everything is fine and I’m fine, at the end of the treatment I’ll be zero. I’m already 99. Thanks for the affection”, concluded Cristiano’s duo.

Understand

This Tuesday (12/21), singer Zé Neto’s spokesperson, from the duo with Cristiano, informed that the singer is undergoing treatment in his lungs due to a stain with a glass aspect that appeared in the exams.

“Zé Neto has a focus of glass in his lungs, it’s nothing serious, but it causes a little shortness of breath to sing. This type of problem can be a remnant of Covid and is also one of the consequences of using Vape (electronic cigarette). He is already undergoing treatment”, writes, in a note, the artist’s communication team.

The spot indicates damage to the lungs found in some types of cancer, inflammatory processes caused by viruses, fungi or bacteria, and cases of pulmonary fibrosis. With the coronavirus pandemic, it also became related to the diagnosis of Covid-19.

