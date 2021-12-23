With omicron, UK records more than 100,000 cases of covid-19 in one day | World

THE United Kingdom surpassed this Wednesday, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic , the mark of 100,000 cases in Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The new record, set amid the wave caused by omicron variant , should put more pressure on the government to strengthen measures to combat the virus, although the prime minister Boris Johnson have ruled out that possibility before Christmas.

A further 106,122 new cases of covid-19 were reported across the UK in the past 24 hours, a 35% increase from last Wednesday.

In London, the region hardest hit by the spread of omicron, over 301 people were hospitalized on the 20th, the highest number recorded since the 7th of February, when England was under lockdown.

Johnson is being pressured by his scientific advisers, who say the sooner the government acts, the less severe the wave of omicron cases will be. However, he faces an uprising from a growing number of Conservative Party members who are opposed to the new restrictions.

The latest measures announced by the government were only approved in the British Parliament thanks to the votes of the Labor Party, opposed to Johnson.

Earlier, the UK announced new agreements with Pfizer and MSD to buy covid-19 drugs that can be taken at home, as a way to reduce hospitalizations caused by the omicron.

Although hospital admissions are on the rise in England, a study in Scotland suggested that people infected with omicron are at significantly lower risk of hospitalization than those who contracted previous strains of the virus.

Scientists warned, however, for the high transmissibility of omicrons and its ability to partially escape the protection provided by vaccines or by a previous infection. This means that the variant still has the potential to cause large numbers of hospitalizations and deaths simply because it can infect large numbers of people.

“The combination of omicron’s increased risk of transmission and immune evasion means that any advantage in reducing hospitalization could potentially be outweighed by higher infection rates in the community,” said University of Edinburgh researchers in an article detailing the findings.