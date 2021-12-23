With Orejuela and Bruno Alves, Grêmio starts reformulating the defense; see the cast situation | Guild

Grêmio starts the reformulation of the group of players for the dispute of Serie B in 2022 in the defensive sector with the arrivals of right-back Orejuela and defender Bruno Alves. However, there is still no official confirmation of the signings by the club.

The changes started precisely by the sector that sinned the most in the relegation campaign. The Tricolor had an exact round of defeats at the Brasileirão (19) and conceded 51 goals – he scored another 44. Other than that, he didn’t act very much with Geromel and Kannemann together, who suffered with physical problems and had no reservations to match.

Orejuela should arrive on loan, and Bruno Alves will sign permanently after terminating with São Paulo. In addition to them, defender Suso, from Arsenal, Argentina, is on the radar.

1 of 2 Bruno Alves and Orejuela will be Grêmio’s new reinforcements — Photo: Staff images /CONMEBOL Bruno Alves and Orejuela will be Grêmio’s new reinforcements — Photo: Staff images /CONMEBOL

In goal there must be no exchanges. Gabriel Grando and Brenno will dispute the title and Adriel will be the third option. On the right flank, Rafinha did not renew and hit São Paulo, while Vanderson is negotiating with Monaco.

Leonardo Gomes, who hasn’t played for the first team for two years due to knee surgeries, and Orejuela, to be announced, will start as options, in addition to Philip, which returns on loan to Ponte Preta.

On the left, the team starts the year with Diogo Barbosa and Guilherme Guedes. Cortez did not renew and left the club.

in the back, Geromel and Kannemann are among the highest salaries of the club and enter 2022 with a contract only until December. Grêmio has both for Serie B, but the former still has a market in Brazilian football and the Argentine is recovering from hip surgery.

there is still Rodrigues, again targeted by Midtjylland, Denmark, and the reinforcement Bruno Alves, waiting for the announcement. Paulo Miranda terminate the contract.

In the middle of the field, all the defensive midfielders are available. Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva, Villasanti, Mateus Sarará and Victor Bobsin are kept. Already Fernando Henrique has polls on European football and Darlan can stop at Youth. For now, the duo starts the pre-season.

The three articulators are Jean Pyerre, Campaz and Pedro Lucas. But Jean is out of the plans and has a loan deal with Spain’s Deportivo Alavés underway.

Attack is the sector that has lost the most players – and it may have the most embezzlement. In the cast, there are only Ferreira, Jhonata Robert, Elias and Diego Churín.

2 of 2 Ferreira continues to attack Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Ferreira continues to attack Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

Alisson and Everton approaching having their termination announced, Borja negotiates with Junior Barranquilla, from Colombia. Léo Pereira, Diego Souza and Luiz Fernando will not renew. Douglas Costa will still meet with management to define the future.

How Grêmio starts 2022

Goalkeepers: Gabriel Grando, Brenno and Adriel.

Gabriel Grando, Brenno and Adriel. Sides: Leonardo Gomes, Guilherme Guedes, Diogo Barbosa, Felipe and Orejuela*

Leonardo Gomes, Guilherme Guedes, Diogo Barbosa, Felipe and Orejuela* Defenders: Geromel, Kannemann, Rodrigues, Paulo Miranda** and Bruno Alves*

Geromel, Kannemann, Rodrigues, Paulo Miranda** and Bruno Alves* Steering wheels: Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva, Villasanti, Mateus Sarará, Victor Bobsin, Fernando Henrique and Darlan.

Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva, Villasanti, Mateus Sarará, Victor Bobsin, Fernando Henrique and Darlan. Socks: Campaz, Pedro Lucas and Jean Pyerre**

Campaz, Pedro Lucas and Jean Pyerre** Attackers: Ferreira, Jhonata Robert, Elias, Diego Churín, Douglas Costa**, Alisson**, Everton** and Borja**