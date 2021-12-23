With the right to rout, Milan wins again and resumes Italian vice-leadership | italian football

After three consecutive stumbles, Milan thrashed Empoli 4-2, in a commitment valid for the 19th round of the Italian Championship, and resumed the second position in the table. With the result conquered away from home, Stefano Pioli’s team reached 42 points, four behind Inter, while Napoli, defeated by Spezia, stopped at 39, returning to third position.

At 12 minutes into the opening stage, Alexis Saelemaekers threw the ball towards Giroud. Even tangled up with a rival player and already falling, he managed to play for Frank Kessié, who landed a strong kick from the edge of the area, opening the marker.

Frank Kessié celebrates with Brazilian Junior Messias and Saelemaekers — Photo: Reuters

Soon after, the midfielder himself tried to take his head off, but gave a gift to Nedim Bajrami, who left everything the same for the hosts. Before the break, at 42, Kessié tried to redeem himself. Crucial again, Belgian Saelemaekers rolled over to the Ivorian, he moved forward with freedom into the area and crashed between the legs of goalkeeper Vicario.

After Romagnoli took down Saelemaekers, Milan won a dangerous foul. At 18 minutes of the second stage, Alessandro Florenzi, who was lucky enough to open the barrier, extended the advantage.

The plays for all the goals of the Rossoneri team went through Alexis Saelemaekers. He crossed into the area, rival Bandinelli “propped up”, which left the ball for Theo Hernández, coldly, to score the fourth goal. At 39, Andrea Pinamonti converted a penalty, but the match was not already decided.

Theo Hernandez mocks as he sends Milan’s fourth goal — Photo: Reuters

Before the ball rolled, Milan and Napoli were tied on 39 points and Luciano Spalletti’s team had the advantage on goal difference. But Napoli lost 1-0 to Spezia, with an own goal by Juan Lopes, 37 minutes into the game, and dropped again to third place in the Italian Championship.

