With two from Benzema, Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid remains the isolated leader of the Spanish Championship. This Wednesday afternoon, the team visited Athletic Bilbao, for the 21st round of the competition, and counted on the always decisive Benzema to win 2-1.

The first few minutes of play were frantic. Karim Benzema opened the scoring after 4 minutes of the ball rolling and, shortly afterwards, at 7, he made his second and extended the advantage of the meringues. However, soon after, Bilabo decreased, at 10, with Oihan Suncet.

For the rest of the match, especially in the second stage, Real's pace dropped. Vinícius Júnior, Brazilian striker and one of the team's highlights of the season, played below his usual level in recent games and failed to be forceful as usual.







But it wasn’t so much needed, even with Bilbao rehearsing pressure, the victory for Carlo Ancelotti’s men came. The score continues Real Madrid’s calm situation at the top of the table so far. In first place, the team now has 46 points, eight more than second-placed Sevilla, who have a game in hand.

Athletic Bilbao’s fight on the table is another one. With its 24 points in tenth place, the team struggles to take bigger flights in the season and pinch a spot in the Conference League.